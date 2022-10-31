Read full article on original website
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Why Elton John Refused to Work on John Lennon’s Posthumous Album
Elton John reveals the reason why he refused to help finish John Lennon’s posthumous album, despite being asked by Yoko Ono
It's Been Two Decades Since Audiences First Saw "8 Mile," And Here's The Status Of Its Cast In 2022
"This opportunity comes once in a lifetime..."
Ryan Reynolds trolls Nick Cannon after Cannon announces he's expecting 11th child
Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter Thursday to poke fun at Nick Cannon's 11th baby announcement. The friends have made jokes about Cannon's number of children in the past.
