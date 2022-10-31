Read full article on original website
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived in Washburn, Maine
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived. The Washburn Police Department said Officer Hunter Bellanceau reported to a 911 call early Monday morning where the caller said “there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him.”. Washburn Officer Heard a Shotgun Blast Hit...
What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?
There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall. What...
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
Presque Isle, Maine Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Drug Charges
A 32-year-old Presque Isle, Maine woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Crystal Greenlaw was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She also received three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
12-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Threatening with a Gun in Ashland, Maine
12-Year-Old Male Arrested for Threatening with a Gun. The Ashland Police Department arrested a 12-year-old boy on Monday for criminal threatening with a gun and other charges. Officer Daniel Rodgers responded to a complaint around 6:13 p.m. of a 12-year-old male telling kids he had a handgun at a trunk or treat parking lot in Ashland. The report also said the boy had fired the weapon earlier in the evening.
LP Building Solutions Announces $400 Million Expansion at New Limerick Plant
One of southern Aroostook County’s largest employers is about to get bigger, thanks to a major investment announced on Wednesday. LP Building Solutions says it will invest close to $400 million to expand its LP (Louisiana-Pacific) Houlton facility in New Limerick to manufacture more of its flagship siding product, known as SmartSide. This comes on the heels of a $150 million investment rolled out in August to convert the facility from the manufacture of oriented strand board to the company’s new SmartSide trim and siding product.
Good Luck To Fort Kent & Madawaska Teams Playing For Championship
Aroostook County will be Owls and Warriors on Saturday. Two teams from Aroostook County will be playing in the high school soccer state finals this Saturday. Madawaska boys’ will be playing for the Class D State Championship and the Fort Kent Warriors boys’ team is looking to win the Class C State Championship.
Fort Kent Back In State Finals After Beating Washington Academy
The Class C Northern Maine finals in boys’ soccer was played at the Johnson Athletic Complex in Presque Isle on Wednesday. This game featured #1 Fort Kent Warriors and #2 Washington Academy Raiders. Fort Kent is the reigning Class C North champions from 2021 and were looking to get back to the State Championship.
5 Aroostook County Natives & Marston of UMPI Earn NAC Awards
Aroostook County players taking UMPI Soccer to new heights. The University of Maine-Presque Isle women's soccer team had several members receive postseason awards in the North Atlantic Conference (NAC). Coach Aaron Marston was named the 2022 NAC Coach of the Year after UMPI improved to finish 6-4-4 on the season.
Ashland’s Gritty Effort Comes Up Short To PVHS In Championship
A near perfect November evening in Presque Isle was the back drop to the girls Class D Northern Maine final on Tuesday. The #1 Penobscot Valley (PVHS) Howlers and #3 Ashland Hornets met on the turf to play for the northern Maine title and to advance to the State Championship on Saturday.
Big Bert’s French Fries is a Halloween Tradition in Presque Isle, Maine
Bert Winslow is the man behind Big Bert’s French Fries - the place to go for hot fries on Halloween in Presque Isle. You can look all over, but you won't find anyone else doing it. So how did it get started and how many people come by? What's with the new food cart? Is he going on the road? Bert answers all your questions and more...
Suspect Arrested Following Lengthy Standoff in Van Buren, Maine
One man is in custody following a standoff with police at a home in Van Buren which lasted close to 21 hours. At 9:17 Tuesday morning, Maine State Police say they received a report of a man, who was outside a residence at 154 Castonguay Road in Van Buren, acting erratically. At 9:25 a.m., State Police took a call from a woman reporting that her husband had been assaulted outside the home in an "unprovoked attack."
Wear Purple & Fill Up The Pale For Presque Isle & Ellsworth Game
Here is how you can help support three young ladies in our community. A simple gesture on Tuesday will go a long way in showing support to a community grieving and help support two local families during a traumatic time. Presque Isle high school will be wearing purple to show support to Rhiauna Davenport as well as the family of Aaron Marston.
Is Caribou, Maine Native, Jessica Meir Going to the Moon?
Caribou, Maine native and NASA astronaut, Jessica Meir, recently posted photos on Twitter of her practicing and simulating moonwalks. She is also seen riding in a lunar rover and doing geology missions in the Black Point Lava Flow in Arizona. Astronaut Sarah Shull works alongside her during the training exercises.
