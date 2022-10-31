FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.

