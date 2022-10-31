ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mike Chicco
4d ago

How was a 19yr old in contact with an 11yr old?This is in no way making excuses for this dirt bag, but how did they know eachother?

Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police identify victim in weekend shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have identified the victim in weekend shooting outside of a bar. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant on 9th street. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant...
BRADENTON, FL
niceville.com

Money laundering operation leads to prison for Florida couple

FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Five die in head-on crash in Hillsborough County

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two young children and three adults were killed in a crash along a highway near Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Ford Explorer crossed the center line for an unknown reasons and crashed nearly head-on into a Nissan Frontier Sunday night, troopers said in a crash report. The Nissan was then struck by another vehicle.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

