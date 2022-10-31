Read full article on original website
Mike Chicco
4d ago
How was a 19yr old in contact with an 11yr old?This is in no way making excuses for this dirt bag, but how did they know eachother?
Bicyclist bludgeoned to death during men’s criminal mischief spree, Clearwater police say
Police will hold a news conference on Thursday to provide an update on their investigation into the violent murder of a bicyclist in Clearwater Beach.
Click10.com
Man accused of beating woman, choking her with belt, necklace at Florida Keys motel
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old man from Sarasota was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he beat and choked a woman at a motel in the Florida Keys. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the incident occurred Saturday at a motel on Grassy Key. He...
Transient trick-or-treater charged with battery, Clearwater police say
A 38-year-old transient man from Pinellas County was arrested on battery charges Monday after he attempted to take candy from a store on Halloween, according to authorities.
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
Non-Certified Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Employee Arrested After Battering Fiancé
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies have arrested a non-certified employee of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic-related dispute. According to deputies, 26-year-old Devan Machado engaged in a verbal argument with his fiance at their residence in Seminole. The argument became physical in
Illegal dumping arrest in Port Charlotte
Deputies arrest a man for illegally dumping tree debris into a Port Charlotte vacant lot on Wednesday near Friendly St. and Chamberlain Blvd.
16-year-old arrested after fatally shooting man in Brandon during argument
A 16-year-old was arrested after fatally shooting a man in Brandon Tuesday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres teen asks for welfare check on himself due to dirty, dog-filled home
The conditions in a Lehigh Acres home were so bad that a 16-year-old called the authorities for a welfare check on himself. At the home, Lee County deputies found urine-soaked floorboards and a buildup of feces at the home the teen shared with 13 dogs. The teen told authorities he...
1 dead after 4-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75
One person is dead after a crash involving four cars on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening.
3 children transported to hospital after being hit by truck in Bradenton
Florida Highway Patrol said a truck hit three children in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
‘A lot of gunfire’: Neighbors heard shots that led to teen’s death at Halloween party
Barry Brinson thought it was celebratory gunfire that rang out in his neighborhood at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
1 teen dead, 1 injured after Halloween party: HCSO
One teenager died, and another was injured after a shooting at a Halloween party on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
‘I can’t stop crying’: Missing Florida boy found in Canada reunites with mom after 2 months
There was celebration, elation and tears at Miami International Airport Tuesday night as Jorge "JoJo" Morales reunited with his mother.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police identify victim in weekend shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have identified the victim in weekend shooting outside of a bar. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant on 9th street. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant...
Family mourns loss of 4 after deadly Hillsborough County crash
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A family is devastated after losing four family members in a fatal crash on Sunday. The crash happened off State Road 39 and Bruton Road. FHP troopers say two vehicles collided and then a tractor-trailer crashed into the cars. A 53-year-old unidentified man from Valrico...
St. Pete man held family captive for days, arrest records say
Arrest documents released Sunday revealed more information connected to a kidnapping and standoff that happened Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg.
Crews battle fire at Brandon apartment complex
Authorities say a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Brandon Friday morning.
niceville.com
Money laundering operation leads to prison for Florida couple
FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.
Largo man killed in I-4 semi rollover crash
All lanes on Interstate 4 are back open after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck took place in in Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Five die in head-on crash in Hillsborough County
PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two young children and three adults were killed in a crash along a highway near Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Ford Explorer crossed the center line for an unknown reasons and crashed nearly head-on into a Nissan Frontier Sunday night, troopers said in a crash report. The Nissan was then struck by another vehicle.
