ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Rhode Island Ballot Questions: What you need to know

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuqIW_0it8IcQB00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders can vote on three statewide ballot measures in the general election, along with any local referendums.

Voters are being asked if the state should borrow hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds to fund a series of projects involving public education facilities and environmental and recreational programs.

Voter Guide: Everything you need to know to cast your ballot

Here’s what you need to know about the statewide ballot questions:

Question 1. URI Narragansett Bay Campus – $100 million

Voters will decide whether the state should borrow $100 million to fund new construction at the University of Rhode Island’s (URI) Narragansett Bay Campus. The money would support “educational and research needs in ocean engineering, oceanography, and other marine-related disciplines,” according to the Secretary of State’s website. Construction would be completed by September 2026.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sxRg_0it8IcQB00

A ‘yes’ vote supports issuing $100 million in bonds to invest in the URI Narragansett Bay Campus.

A ‘no’ vote is against the issuance of $100 million in bonds for investment in the URI Narragansett Bay Campus.

The total cost with interest would be $160,483,750.

Learn More: RI’s Ballot Question 1

Question 2. Rhode Island School Buildings – $250 Million

The ballot measure will decide if the state will issue $250 million in bonds to fund renovations and construction at public schools. Districts can receive funding for projects related to health and safety concerns, early childhood education, career and technical education, and other educational needs, according to the secretary of state’s office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkcS1_0it8IcQB00

Funding will be available for school districts to use in 2023 and requires them to break ground on the developments within five years of being approved for the funding.

A ‘yes’ vote would approve the state issuing $250 million in bonds to fund public school building improvements and construction.

A ‘no’ vote would reject the state’s plan to issue $250 million in bonds meant to improve public school buildings.

The total cost with interest would be $401,214,500.

12 on 12: Foundations for Learning

Question 3. Green Economy Bonds – $50 Million

Voters will also decide if they support issuing $50 million in bonds to fund different environmental and recreational projects.

The money will be split between different projects:

  • Municipal Resiliency: $16 million
  • Roger Williams Park Zoo: $12 million
  • Small Business Energy Loan Program: $5 million
  • Brownfields Remediation and Economic Development: $4 million
  • Narragansett Bay and Watershed Restoration: $3 million
  • Forest Restoration: $3 million
  • State Land Acquisition Program: $3 million
  • Local Land Acquisition Matching Grant Program: $2 million
  • Local Recreation Development Matching Grant Program: $2 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUGpd_0it8IcQB00

A ‘yes’ vote means voters approve the state issuing $50 million in green economy bonds.

A ‘no’ vote rejects the State’s proposal to issue $50 million in green economy bonds.

The total cost with interest would be $80,242,500.

More Information: Ballot Questions

Early voting is already underway. The last day for voters to cast their ballots in on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJokE_0it8IcQB00

☆ Latest Headlines

☆ Exclusive Polls

☆ Interviews

☆ Voter Guide

☆ Debates

☆ Newsmakers

☆ Nesi’s Notes

☆ App Notifications

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

Related
iheart.com

Final Clash Between McKee -Kalus

Candidates for Rhode Island governor participated in a final debate before the general election on Thursday night. Incumbent Democrat Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus traded attacks, with McKee calling Kalus' behavior "despicable" and Kalus referring to McKee as "incompetent" in the debate hosted by WJAR-TV. McKee said scores...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
GoLocalProv

GoLocalProv Endorsement: General Treasurer

James Diossa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island general treasurer, took about 40 trips as mayor of impoverished Central Falls. He has repeatedly lied about these trips and refused to answer the most basic questions about them, including who, besides the city, paid for them. Such records that have been...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
rhodycigar.com

Sparking a Change: How legalizing marijuana affects URI

This past May, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana. Graphic By: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On May 25, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed a bill that would make Rhode Island the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults come the new year. University...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Reed announces $29.5M to help Rhode Islanders pay energy bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing $29.5 million to help Rhode Island prepare for the upcoming winter. “As temperatures begin to dip and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces worldwide energy price spikes, [the Low...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Uprise RI

As evictions and housing insecurity rise, Rhode Island announces $166m for affordable housing

HUD defines housing insecurity as “an umbrella term that encompasses several dimensions of housing problems people may experience, including affordability, safety, quality, insecurity, and loss of housing.” As HousingWorks RI showed in their 2022 Housing Fact Book, housing insecurity is on the rise in Rhode Island, as is the eviction rate. It was in the shadow of these facts that Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee joined United States Senator Jack Reed, Housing Secretary Josh Saal, RIHousing Executive Director Carol Ventura and affordable housing developer Peter Bouchard to announce the availability of more than $166 million in funding to support affordable housing efforts across the state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 4, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Hope High grad whose decades of Malcolm X research led to a $36 million settlement, the hospitality boss getting her due, and the mega-corps who will do anything for a buck.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Rhode Islanders reminded about respiratory virus prevention measures

With Rhode Island and states throughout the region currently seeing the circulation of several respiratory viruses, including RSV, flu, and COVID-19, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding all Rhode Islanders to take basic prevention measures to help themselves, and their family members stay healthy and safe. “While...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

‘Long overdue,’ Block Island council approves resolution to crackdown on drinking concerns

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council approved a resolution Thursday to crackdown on excessive drinking on Block Island. The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution which reads in part, “the Town Council and Town of New Shoreham commits to working in partnership with the holders of liquor licenses to enforce local and state liquor laws, including the active enforcement of laws against underage drinking, open containers of alcoholic beverages, public intoxication, and antisocial behavior.”
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy