FBI identifies victim in ‘Lady of the Dunes’ cold case

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Boston office announced Monday they identified the “Lady of the Dunes” 48 years after her death.

Ruth Marie Terry, of Tennessee, was found dead in Provincetown, Mass., on July 26, 1974. She was the oldest unidentified homicide victim in the state, according to the FBI.

Story continues below the video.

Terry was found a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station. The cause of death was a blow to the head, the FBI said, which investigators believe happened weeks before she was found.

Courtesy: FBI Boston

“Her hands were missing, presumably removed by the killer so she could not be identified through fingerprints, and her head was nearly severed from her body,” the FBI added.

The FBI said Terry, who was 37 at the time of her death, was identified through investigative genealogy.

“Ruth was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother. Investigators have also determined that in addition to Tennessee, she had ties to California, Massachusetts and Michigan,” Special Agent Joe Bonavolonta said.

The FBI is asking the public to review newly released images of the victim and contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI with any information related to the case.

WATCH: FBI Boston news conference ( Story continues below )

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.