NHPR
For N.H. election workers, building trust begins long before the polls even open
In the 11 years she’s worked on local elections, Bow Town Clerk Mridula Naik never felt like the spotlight was on what she was doing. Voters would fill out their ballot, put it in the machine and grab their “I voted” sticker. Typically, that was that. But...
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Housing and EFA
Reporter Ethan DeWitt of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to discuss $50 million going to apartment construction, rental relief funding, and possible expanding of ‘education freedom account’ program. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/03/state-to-distribute-50-million-to-build-1472-new-rental-units-after-council-approval/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/additional-2-5-million-in-rental-relief-money-not-enough-to-save-state-program-officials-say/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/03/republicans-voice-support-for-expanding-education-freedom-account-program/
RI man charged in ‘disturbance’ after approaching NH Senate candidate Don Bolduc before a debate
New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. On Thursday, the Goffstown Police Department said a man from Rhode Island is now facing charges as a result of...
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?. The bigger question is why would anyone want to leave the Granite State for a better lifestyle?. One reason might be...
GOP Candidate In New Hampshire Claimed Narcan Keeps People Addicted
Recovery advocates called Don Bolduc’s comments about the lifesaving treatment “barbaric.”
Washington Examiner
'Underdog' Bolduc predicts upset in New Hampshire Senate race: ‘The momentum is ours’
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Don Bolduc, hopping from one town hall to the next on a brisk fall day in New Hampshire, one of the last before voters cast their ballots in the state's Senate race, expressed confidence that he can defeat Maggie Hassan, the incumbent Democrat who's held the seat since 2017.
NHPR
'We've got a good system in place:' Local election officials prepare for ballots to come in
State and local election officials across New Hampshire are getting ready for voters to arrive at the polls on Tuesday. NHPR's Rick Ganley spoke with two election officials from Keene about how they’re preparing for the big day: Patty Little, Keene’s city clerk, and Christine Houston, an election monitor for Keene's Ward 5.
NHPR
Two ballot questions await voters on Election Day – here’s what they mean
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. Voters will have a chance to answer two ballot questions during the midterm election on Nov. 8. The first asks whether the state should eliminate the...
NHPR
Five state Senate races to watch in N.H. on Election Day
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. With less than a week until the election, candidates throughout the state are making a final push to boost their name recognition and sway undecided voters.
NHPR
'We shouldn’t be this divided': N.H. voters lament state of politics on eve of election
When Sen. Maggie Hassan canvassed the midday crowd at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester last week, she told 61-year-old Kitty Fleury, who works at a gas station and lives out of a motel room, that she was prioritizing affordable housing. “Look, we agree on that and I hope you...
tnhdigital.com
Midterm Update: Marijuana Legalization in New Hampshire and Beyond
While marijuana has been decriminalized in New Hampshire since 2017, it remains a restricted, illegal drug with the exception of medical usage. New Hampshire is the only New England state which has not legalized recreational use. A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center in Feb. 2022...
NHPR
Where they stand: Sununu and Sherman on energy, climate change, and the environment
New Hampshire is experiencing major changes – from less snowpack to rising seas – as the burning of fossil fuels warms up the earth. But climate change and environmental issues have taken a back seat throughout the race for governor in New Hampshire, despite voter interest. Meanwhile, energy...
NHPR
Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Tom Sherman
NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates running for governor to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Democratic state Sen. Tom Sherman.
WMUR.com
How to find a sample ballot ahead of 2022 New Hampshire general election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's easy for New Hampshire voters looking to view what the Election Day ballot looks like in their voter precinct. Voters can simply visit this link, select their town/city ward and click "Show Sample Ballot." The ballot will then be visible. A PDF version can also...
thelaker.com
A History of Airplane Crashes in New Hampshire
Airplane travel is among the safest forms of travel, trailing only the intercity bus. Unfortunately, when an airplane falls from the sky, the impact is seldom minor, and the results can be disastrous. According to the research team of Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi, “aviation accident rates have gone down in recent years, but the growing popularity of travel by private jet and helicopter threatens that trend.”
NHPR
N.H. is using telehealth to expand access to a key COVID-19 treatment
The state is launching a telehealth program to expand access to Paxlovid for New Hampshire residents. The antiviral treatment reduces severe illness among people at high risk from COVID-19. Plenty of Paxlovid is available in New Hampshire, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at Wednesday’s Executive...
New Hampshire GOP Senate Candidate Targeted by Attack at Debate
New Hampshire’s Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was attacked before a debate on Wednesday night. The former general was attending the event at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown when a person in the crowd outside the debate venue threw a punch at him. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” a Bolduc campaign manager said. “Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene.” Bolduc—an election denier who was recently called out for spreading a hoax that kids are using litter boxes in classrooms—was said to have been uninjured in the attack and proceeded with the debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. “Disgusting behavior,” Hassan’s communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted late Wednesday. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last.”Read it at Boston 25 News
New Hampshire and Maine Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
WMUR.com
Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire
What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
WMTW
Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans
A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
