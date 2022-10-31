ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NH

nhtalkradio.com

New Hampshire Bulletin: Housing and EFA

Reporter Ethan DeWitt of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to discuss $50 million going to apartment construction, rental relief funding, and possible expanding of ‘education freedom account’ program. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/03/state-to-distribute-50-million-to-build-1472-new-rental-units-after-council-approval/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/additional-2-5-million-in-rental-relief-money-not-enough-to-save-state-program-officials-say/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/03/republicans-voice-support-for-expanding-education-freedom-account-program/
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Five state Senate races to watch in N.H. on Election Day

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. With less than a week until the election, candidates throughout the state are making a final push to boost their name recognition and sway undecided voters.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
tnhdigital.com

Midterm Update: Marijuana Legalization in New Hampshire and Beyond

While marijuana has been decriminalized in New Hampshire since 2017, it remains a restricted, illegal drug with the exception of medical usage. New Hampshire is the only New England state which has not legalized recreational use. A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center in Feb. 2022...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Tom Sherman

NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates running for governor to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Democratic state Sen. Tom Sherman.
ILLINOIS STATE
thelaker.com

A History of Airplane Crashes in New Hampshire

Airplane travel is among the safest forms of travel, trailing only the intercity bus. Unfortunately, when an airplane falls from the sky, the impact is seldom minor, and the results can be disastrous. According to the research team of Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi, “aviation accident rates have gone down in recent years, but the growing popularity of travel by private jet and helicopter threatens that trend.”
MAINE STATE
NHPR

N.H. is using telehealth to expand access to a key COVID-19 treatment

The state is launching a telehealth program to expand access to Paxlovid for New Hampshire residents. The antiviral treatment reduces severe illness among people at high risk from COVID-19. Plenty of Paxlovid is available in New Hampshire, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at Wednesday’s Executive...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire GOP Senate Candidate Targeted by Attack at Debate

New Hampshire’s Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was attacked before a debate on Wednesday night. The former general was attending the event at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown when a person in the crowd outside the debate venue threw a punch at him. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” a Bolduc campaign manager said. “Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene.” Bolduc—an election denier who was recently called out for spreading a hoax that kids are using litter boxes in classrooms—was said to have been uninjured in the attack and proceeded with the debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. “Disgusting behavior,” Hassan’s communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted late Wednesday. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last.”Read it at Boston 25 News
GOFFSTOWN, NH
WMUR.com

Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire

What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
VERMONT STATE
WMTW

Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans

A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

