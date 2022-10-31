The Celtics host the Bulls for their second matchup of the season! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Celtics prediction and pick. Chicago is (5-4) on the season which places them in 6th place in the Western Conference. They are coming off two-straight wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls won by 18 against the Hornets despite not a single player scoring more than 17 points. LaMelo Ball was out for that game and the Bulls certainly took advantage of his absence.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO