Over 244,000 Boats Inspected for Quagga Mussels During 2022 Season
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and other partnering agencies were again hard at work this year, inspecting and decontaminating boats across the state to prevent the spread of invasive quagga mussels. Statewide, Aquatic Invasive Species technicians with the DWR, Utah State Parks, Arizona Game and Fish Department, and the...
BLM to Begin Christmas Tree-Cutting Permit Sales Next Week
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will begin offering non-commercial tree permits to cut trees for the holidays, including pinyon pine and juniper trees, starting next week in Utah. Each year, thousands of people find their Christmas trees on public lands, where these healthy public lands provide opportunities for recreation as vital resources.
