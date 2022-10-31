Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Big Discounts: Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch might not have the processing power of its rivals, but that hasn’t stopped it from amassing a library filled with incredible games. In fact, some of the best games of the generation are Switch exclusives--with Mario, Link, Kirby, and other familiar faces calling the Switch home.
Gamespot
Sony Reveals A Bunch Of New PSVR 2 Games
PlayStation VR 2 has an official launch date and price, but that's not all. Sony has lifted the lid on 11 games that'll be available for the virtual reality hardware when it releases on February 22, 2023, and the list includes a brand-new Dark Pictures experience, roguelike action, and plenty more.
Gamespot
EA Discusses New Marvel Games Deal, Says It's "Incredibly Important" To Growing Userbase
Electronic Arts and Marvel recently signed a big new deal covering three games, including an Iron Man title and two others. EA COO Laura Miele has discussed the agreement, saying that working on a licensed IP should help expand EA's ambition to reach new players and grow its userbase. Speaking...
Gamespot
Snag A Free Steam Game At Fanatical Right Now
There's no shortage of video games about jobs, and if you've ever wondered what it would be like to run your very own internet cafe, then you can do so right now without having to worry about raising any capital to kickstart your oddly specific dream. As part of its 10th Birthday Bash celebrations, Fanatical is offering a copy of Internet Cafe Simulator on PC via Steam, for the low price of absolutely nothing.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Preorders Are Discounted, Come With Free Game
If you played the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC port, you'll definitely want to check out Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales when it lands on PC later this month. The port of the standalone follow-up to Insomniac's excellent open-world adventure releases on PC on November 17. We have an exclusive deal that will get you a Steam key at a nice discount. If you use WEBSLINGER7 at checkout on Fanatical, you'll get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $41.84.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Gamespot
Avengers Directors Won't Make Another Marvel Movie Until 2030 At The Soonest
Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers who directed Marvel's highest-grossing movies of all time, will not return to make another MCU project for quite a while. Joe Russo told Variety that he and Anthony are not likely to return to the world of Marvel until 2030 at the soonest. "We're...
Gamespot
Epic Games Sold Gears Of War Because It "Didn't Know What To Do," According To Cliff Bleszinski
Cliff Bleszinkski, lead designer on the first three Gears of War games, said he believes the eventual sale of the series to Microsoft came as a result of developer Epic Games "not knowing what to do with the future of the franchise." Speaking with IGN and promoting his new memoir,...
Gamespot
This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences
Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?. GameSpot has...
Gamespot
Best Gaming Accessory Gifts For PS5, Xbox, Switch, And PC In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. If you know someone who owns a console or gaming PC, chances are they would appreciate a nice accessory for their platform of choice this holiday. This could be a new gaming headset for online multiplayer, a new controller for multiplayer or for additional features, or even something practical like a charging station. With the holiday season around the corner, we've rounded up some of the best gaming accessory gifts to buy this year.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok Everything To Know
God of War Ragnarok takes place a few years after the events of God of War 2018. According to Sony, Atreus is desperately curious and “like most young people, he wants to understand who he is more than anything. In this case, he wants to understand who he could be. The mystery of Loki's role in the upcoming conflict is something that Atreus cannot let go of.”
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok Review Roundup | GameSpot News
God of War Ragnarok reviews are here, a tease at a second Warzone 2.0 map, and Modern Warfare II gets its first post launch patch. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Ragnarok Reviews are here, and it sounds like the game Ragnarocks. Look. I’m sorry. I tried to write...
Gamespot
Early Black Friday Deal: Lego Super Mario Sets Get Big Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. A ton of Lego Super Mario sets are on sale in the weeks leading up to Black Friday 2022. This includes both the Starter Sets and a boatload of expansions, giving you an easy way to pick up the popular (and expensive) Lego kits at some of the best prices of 2022.
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric
Generally speaking, unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty straightforward affair, with many of them being easily found via opening realms or discovered early on as part of the main story path. However, Prince Eric is likely to be one of your final character unlocks, requiring a little more work than usual. But don't worry, as we'll tell you what you'll need to do to bring the love of Ariel's life to your valley.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Games Could Be Returning To Steam
It looks like Ubisoft's games could be coming back to the Steam platform after several years of being off of it. One such game could be Assassin's Creed Valhalla. A Github user by the name of YoobieRe discovered that the source code for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page has been recently updated and now contains the word "Steam." Specifically, it reads, "Internal Dev/QC - Assassin's Creed Valhalla [STEAM]."
Gamespot
Grab Bayonetta 3 And This Collector's Box At A Discount
Bayonetta 3 has emerged as one of the must-have games on the Nintendo Switch this year, and if you're looking to grab a copy with a few bonus items at a reduced price, you're in luck. Over at GameStop, a new deal on Bayonetta 3 and a Funko box full of collectible toys is available now.
Gamespot
Netflix's The Sandman Finally Confirmed For Season 2
Netflix has finally confirmed that The Sandman from Neil Gaiman is returning for a second season. The streamer said in a social media post that "The Sandman will return to Netflix." Gaiman is quoted in Netflix's announcement, saying, "There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of...
Gamespot
Final Fantasy 16 Producer Addresses Game's Lack Of Diverse Characters
Final Fantasy XVI's setting is heavily inspired by medieval Europe, and as such won't be "be as diverse as say modern-day Earth," according to one of the game's producers. That answer, and the game's lack of diversity, hasn't gone over well with some of the franchise's fans, sparking more than a few heated conversations on social media.
Gamespot
Warner Bros.' Streamers Hit 95 Million Subscribers, Moves Up Merger Date
Warner Bros. Discovery reached a new high in its subscriber count across HBO, HBO Max, and Discovery+, the company revealed during its latest earnings call, certainly thanks in part to the popularity of the new Game of Thrones series House of the Dragon (via Variety). In the July 1 -...
Gamespot
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
Comments / 0