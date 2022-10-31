Read full article on original website
3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ Win Over the Flyers
For the first time this young season, the Toronto Maple Leafs were fun to watch. There have been entertaining flashes, but nothing like their showing in a 5-2 win over the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers. Of course, it’s hard to skip over the John Tavares hat trick or the Ilya Samsonov performance in the crease. Still, the highlight and the biggest takeaway was how the players stood up for one another, led by veteran Mark Giordano.
10 Observations From Devils’ First 10 Games
The New Jersey Devils have concluded their first ten games, and boy did they impress. After starting the season 0-2-0, they’ve won seven of their last eight to sit at 7-3-0 and are atop the Metropolitan Division. Ten games aren’t enough to declare a team a legit contender, but there’s a lot to like about how the Devils have played. Here are ten observations from their first ten games.
5 Takeaways From Islanders 5-2 Win vs. Blues – 11/3/22
The New York Islanders look like one of the best teams in the league. After defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 to start the road trip on the right foot, they put together another strong performance. With four unanswered goals in the second period, the Islanders defeated a struggling St. Louis Blues team, 5-2.
Toronto Maple Leafs Having Problems Finding Trade Partners
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is not afraid to make a trade, regardless of if it’s in the summer months, early on in the season, or at the trade deadline. The issue right now, you ask? Dubas can’t find a dance partner and the early season Maple Leafs’ trade talks have all fizzled out.
Blue Jackets Need More From Their Leaders Starting in Finland
The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to one of their worst starts in franchise history. At just 3-7-0 in their first 10 games, they already find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference and tied for last place in the NHL with just six points. The Blue Jackets are...
Blues Rebuild May Be Inevitable
What was once thought to only be a crossroad of the 2022-23 season now may have quickly developed into a much larger problem for the St. Louis Blues. As the team is currently regrouping and planning new schemes to break themselves out of a five-game losing skid, general manager Doug Armstrong took to the stage and addressed the media regarding the state of the franchise.
Sabres Still Reaping Rewards of Eichel Trade One Year Later
The course of two NHL organizations changed one year ago today. November 4, 2021, will forever be known to Buffalo Sabres fans as the day they officially moved on from Jack Eichel – the day the franchise moved in a different direction. Looking back at that deal shows a rare trade that might well leave all sides smiling; Eichel received the neck surgery he had been waiting for, and the Golden Knights landed the top-line center they desperately needed.
Devils News & Rumors: Blackwood, Fitzgerald & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a new weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the Devils won four consecutive games against the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s squad is getting noticed...
Red Wings’ Husso Has Earned the Starting Role (For Now)
When NHL teams elect to use a tandem in goal, it can go a number of ways. For example, the Boston Bruins’ tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each started 39 games last season, and both had a viable case to be “the guy” for their team in the playoffs. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find something similar to what the Detroit Red Wings had last season.
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs sit with a 5-4-2 record on the season as they get set for a big back-to-back on the weekend against the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes. The team has been inconsistent this season and one of the biggest reasons is because of the lack of production from the team’s bottom-six forwards.
Blue Jackets NCAA Prospect Report: November 2022
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had an exciting influx of young talent in recent seasons. The story this season has been about Kent Johnson, but Cole Sillinger, Liam Foudy, and Adam Boqvist all signify a bright future for the organization. The trail doesn’t end there. The Blue Jackets have a...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Liljegren & Holmberg
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the changes the team is making as it prepares for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are coming off a tough loss last night to the New York Rangers. There were zeroes on the board until overtime when the Rangers’ Chris Kreider scored with less than a minute left.
NHL Goalie Report: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Flyers, Wild, Oilers, More
Following a rather busy offseason around the NHL, it was only fitting that the game’s goalies began drafting their 2022-23 storylines early on in the campaign. From internal battles among new tandems, underperforming superstars, rookies earning a spotlight, and everything in between, October offered quite a glimpse into what fans should expect from their favourite team’s netminders this year.
Kings’ Strong Play Being Cancelled Out by Lackluster Goaltending
The calling card of this era of Los Angeles Kings hockey has been stellar defensive play. In their Stanley Cup years of 2012 and 2014, they were second and first in goals against, respectively. In last season’s resurgence, they finished 10th in this metric. Through 12 games this season, they are allowing the fifth-most goals per game, worse than the likes of the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks. Let’s take a look at some numbers and see if there are reasons to be concerned about this.
Canadiens and Capitals Have Proper Pieces to Make Big Trade
The Montreal Canadiens are said to have too many forwards. Insiders are reporting that general manager Kent Hughes is actively shopping one and has made it clear to other NHL clubs that players like Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, and Mike Hoffman are available. It’s unlikely the price of acquisition would be high, as the Canadiens are simply looking to move a contract and potentially pick up a draft pick, even if only a later-round one.
3 Players the Penguins Should Call Up From the AHL This Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a tremendous amount of talent to call up from the American Hockey League (AHL). They have created a system in Wilkes-Barre that has allowed them to develop players such as Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, and Brian Dumoulin, just to name a few. Recently, Samuel Poulin and Drew O’Connor have made their way into the Penguins’ lineup and both players played their previous seasons in Wilkes-Barre. Alexander Nylander, Filip Hållander, and Ty Smith should be next on the Penguins’ call-up list if they are looking for help from the minors.
Penguins’ Rust & Rakell: Where Do They Fit?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have always had a first line that was set in stone: Sidney Crosby and his two wingers, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust. This trio had been together for years, with great success, especially in the regular season. On March 21, 2022, Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell was traded to the Penguins, and starting from that very date, there has been a debate in the Penguins community. Should Rust or Rakell be the staple on one of the best first lines in the league? Here’s a look at which decision makes the most sense for the team.
Senators Have 3 Good Trade Targets to Improve the Defence
The Ottawa Senators have gotten off to a rough 4-6-0 start to the 2022-23 season. Josh Norris may be out for the season and Artem Zub is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. It seems as though the high hopes of this team making the playoffs is slowly dwindling, but there is still tons of time to turn it around.
Hurricanes Trying to Find Special Teams Consistency
There are certainly worse ways to start the season than with a 6-2-1 record, sitting atop the Metropolitan Division with a slim lead over the surprising New Jersey Devils in the (very) early going. When being critical of anything at this juncture, it should always be taken with a grain of salt, but that’s especially true when the team is still finding that level of success. However, as the first month of the NHL season comes to an end, there are some clear areas where the Carolina Hurricanes could use improvement; areas that will be paramount if the team wants to find more postseason success this spring than they have the last few seasons.
Red Wings Should Consider Calling Up Edvinsson
Coming off of a stinging 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres, attention has been drawn to the Detroit Red Wings’ defense. The Red Wings have given up the ninth-most goals in the NHL (32), though their recent loss heavily inflated that total. Prior to that game, Detroit held an oftentimes explosive Minnesota Wild offense to just a single goal in what was a 2-1 victory. Under new head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings have shown some progress in their defensive game, but they are still far too inconsistent to be able to hang with the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
