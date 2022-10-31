Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Advocate
Veterans to be honored at annual parade
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville will once again host a Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11. The time is typically set aside to honor veterans, including those who gave their lives in defense of the United State of America and all veterans past and present. Veterans Day...
Daily Advocate
Coppock-Hole is Spotlight Sponsor of Hey Mavis
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts thanks the Coppock-Hole Trust for sponsoring the 2022-2023 “Bringing YOU Back” Season and the upcoming Artists Series Concert Event Hey Mavis, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at St. Clair Memorial Hall and their longstanding and generous support of the arts in Darke County. “DCCA is grateful for the continued generosity of the Coppock-Hole Trust, which provide opportunities for cultural enrichment in our community,” stated Andrea Jordan, DCCA executive director.
Daily Advocate
BPW Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 3
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is planning their annual Breakfast with Santa. The Club would like to invite you to join them Dec. 3, 9 a.m., at the Greenville VFW Hall, 219 N. Ohio St. The menu will consist of sausage, yogurt, donut holes and a beverage and will be cooked and served with the assistance of Greenville High School Supply Chain Management. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at the breakfast.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Band of Pride delivers excellence at State
GREENVILLE — On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Greenville Band of Pride (GBOP) traveled to Piqua for the OMEA State Marching Band Finals where they performed their competition show titled “Imagine,” a portrayal of peace, love, and happiness. The band scored an Excellent (II) rating at its second state performance in as many years.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to Layla! Layla came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. She is believed to be a two-year-old female Terrier mix. Layla knows how to sit, lie down, and will play tug-of-war! Layla is sweet girl who loves attention and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. She did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 56 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Daily Advocate
Shaw resigns; Marker denied seat on fair board
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met on Wednesday for a meeting that lasted for over three and a half hours. Immediately after calling the meeting to order and going through roll call, fair board director Jim Zumbrink made a motion to approve the resignation of Thomas Shaw as a director. The motion was approved unanimously. Shaw, according to a recent interview with the Daily Advocate, had originally planned to resign this winter as he is moving to Fort Recovery. He said he and his wife had purchased a home in Mercer County but would not be able to move in until January.
Daily Advocate
Garst Museum honors Longtown’s Spicer Brothers
GREENVILLE — For the Garst Museum’s Veterans Day program on Nov. 12, the remarkable story of the five Spicer brothers, all from Longtown, and their distinctly different and honorable paths in military service will be discussed by their descendants. Roy, Russell, Cecil, Edward, and Dewey Spicer each chose to serve their country in WWII at a time of feverish discrimination against African Americans in United States, which made their sacrifice and desire to serve that much more commendable.
Daily Advocate
Night Out with the Wavaires and Jazz Scene
GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Music Department is excited to present their production of “A Night Out with the Wavaires and Jazz Scene” at St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. The show will open with “Eye of the Tiger” and...
Daily Advocate
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash
GREENVILLE – On Nov. 1, at approximately 4:49 p.m., Darke County deputies, along with Gettysburg Fire and Rescue, were dispatched to State Route 121 and Oliver Road, in reference to a single vehicle accident, involving a motorcycle. Preliminary investigation revealed that Lee Everhart, 54, of Palestine, was operating a...
Daily Advocate
Greenville FFA attends National Convention
GREENVILLE — The Greenville FFA Chapter attended the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. on Oct. 27. The Greenville Chapter brought 16 members along with two chaperons and our bus driver. FFA members who attended National FFA Convention were able to hear the keynote speaker, Tamika Catchings, tell...
Daily Advocate
Peace Officer Training Academy planned
PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement. Students of the program will meet six days each week beginning in January and, upon successful completion, will...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss bids and Police Vehicle purchases
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met to discuss electrical upgrades, airport farm bids and police vehicle purchases. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes were present. On Tuesday, the commissioners discussed the electrical upgrades at 300 Garst Avenue to include the installation of a county generator. Bids...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — Neave Township Trustees next regular meetings will be on Monday, November 28 and Monday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. The Neave Township Trustees year end meeting will be on Dec. 19 and request that year end 2022 transactions such as bills and any other business be conducted at that time.
Daily Advocate
Homeless issue consumes council meeting
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Council meeting became contentious at times on Tuesday evening when Bishop Lee Bowling, of the Church of God of Apostolic Faith, addressed council members and the administration about the homeless issue in the city. Bishop Bowling accused members of providing poor leadership and being unsympathetic and unempathetic.
Daily Advocate
BMI Event Center hosts WAR and Sedonas
VERSAILLES — WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for over 4 decades before millions across the globe. The long list of hits includes “Low Rider,” “The World Is A Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” “The Cisco Kid,” and many more. The phenomenal group has been honored twice by its hometown of Los Angeles for making positive contributions to the betterment of the community with its powerful music and has been honored by President Obama as “All Day Music” was placed on his official playlist of the Summer.
Daily Advocate
Multi-vehicle crash at Kruckeberg and U.S. 127
GREENVILLE — On Nov. 2, at approximately 2 p.m., Darke County deputies’ along with Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Kruckeburg Road, near Greenville, in reference to a multiple vehicle accident with possible injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed an...
Daily Advocate
Judge Monnin releases statistics
GREENVILLE — Darke CountyJudge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for October 2022. There were 248 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in October 2022. The cases are broken down as follows: 46 criminal, 12 OMVIs, 120...
Daily Advocate
Movie Matinees begin Nov. 17 at GPL
GREENVILLE — Starting on Thursday, Nov. 17, Greenville Public Library will once again be hosting movie showings on their 90-inch television in the third floor conference room. The first movie featured is Dog starring Channing Tatum. The movie will begin at 1 p.m. on the Nov. 17. With a...
Daily Advocate
Bankowitz serves 33 years as U.S. Marine
When John Bankowitz, of Tipp City, Ohio, dropped out of Hastings High School – where he ran track and where students were generally anti-war and were frequently protesting- and announced to his parents that he intended to join the U.S Marines, his parents were opposed. His father had served in that branch in World War II and would only talk about his time in basic training and not the horrors he had witnessed. His mother had come from Bergen, Norway, to the U.S. after the war and spoke of the invasion of the Germans of her town and of their confiscation of all dairy and meat products and private homes. Additionally, she spoke of her fear of being raped.
Daily Advocate
Volleyball playoff honors announced
DARKE COUNTY — The District Nine Volleyball All-District Teams were announced. The honors are a reflection of how the players played during the sectional and district portion of the volleyball playoffs. In Division I, freshman Kindyl Peltz from Greenville was named to the First Team. In Division III, seniors...
Comments / 0