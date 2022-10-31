ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Flu season off to early start with hospitalizations on the rise

By Abigail Adcox, Healthcare Reporter
 4 days ago
Flu season is ramping up earlier this year in the United States, with flu-related hospitalizations reaching levels historically not seen till later in the season.

More than 2,300 people were admitted to hospitals during the week ending on Oct. 22 with the flu, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In total, the CDC estimates that at least 880,000 people have gotten the flu and 6,900 people have been hospitalized with the respiratory illness already this season.

"While it is too soon to say how severe the season will be, the early flu activity underscores the importance of vaccination this season. CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine, ideally by the end of October, to help protect against flu and its potentially severe complications," the CDC said in a release Friday.

Among 13 states that are part of the CDC's flu hospitalization surveillance system, 443 flu-related hospitalizations were tracked between Oct. 1-22, the highest level reported for this time of the season in 10 years. Hospitalization rates were highest for children 0-4 years old and adults 65 years and older.

Typically flu season peaks between December and February, though several states and cities are reporting notably high levels of respiratory illnesses, including Washington, D.C., Virginia, Georgia, and Texas.

Southeast and South Central regions of the country are currently hot spots for early flu activity, per the CDC.

Meanwhile, uptake for flu vaccinations appears to be slightly down from last year. As of Oct. 8, 23 million flu shots had been administered to adults in pharmacies and physician offices, lower than the 27 million shots given out to the same population at the same time last year.

In total, 136.9 million flu shots have been distributed across the country as of Oct. 22.

