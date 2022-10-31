ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

PPB: 3 Portland shootings in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood Wednesday night. It’s one of three shootings that Portland Police say happened within 24 hours. In 2021, the City of Portland broke a record in deadly shootings. PPB says this year, the numbers aren’t...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Gwyneth Gamble Booth, civic activist and ‘force of nature,’ dies at 86

Gwyneth Gamble Booth, the Portland philanthropist and journalist who helped break down barriers for women in the corporate boardroom, died Oct. 25. She was 86. Booth was the first woman to serve on Portland General Electric’s board of directors. She later became chair of the PGE Foundation. “Watching her in that realm, in an all-male environment in a business like ours … it was very impressive,” said Peggy Fowler, then president of the utility.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington County detectives announce arrest in 1974 double murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with a decades old double murder. Detectives arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss on Wednesday at his home in Aloha on two counts of second-degree murder. Criss is accused of killing Aloha High School students 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito Jr. in Oct. 1974.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Public square is not a canvas for graffiti

Count me in as someone who thinks graffiti is a big problem. (“61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds,” Oct. 23) I take umbrage to those who deface our city. The public square is not your canvas. To summarize my feelings about graffiti, I’m reminded of the old saying: Fools’ names, like fools’ faces, are often seen in public places. If taggers only knew.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mayor’s Office and Metro Officials Spar Over Idea to Reallocate Homelessness Dollars to Benefit Portland

Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler presented a five-part plan to end camping on the streets of Portland. It included an ambitious set of goals, all of which are currently unfunded: build sanctioned campsites that accommodate 500 people, start construction on 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2033, ban unsanctioned camping, create diversion programs for camping citations to avoid a criminal record, and more.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver police seek help finding missing, endangered teen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu is considered endangered.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy