Gwyneth Gamble Booth, the Portland philanthropist and journalist who helped break down barriers for women in the corporate boardroom, died Oct. 25. She was 86. Booth was the first woman to serve on Portland General Electric’s board of directors. She later became chair of the PGE Foundation. “Watching her in that realm, in an all-male environment in a business like ours … it was very impressive,” said Peggy Fowler, then president of the utility.

