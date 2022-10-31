Family-owned Edmond's Burgers and More serving burgers, wraps and sandwiches in Plano

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Related
Eddie’s Napolis Ristorante Italiano in Frisco works to make customers feel at home
Louie Vllasaliu co-ownes Eddie’s Napolis in Frisco. (Amber Friend/Community Impact) Nearly 10 years ago, Enver “Eddie” Kolenovic and his nephew Louie Vllasaliu looked at what would become the Frisco location of Eddie’s Napolis Ristorante Italiano and saw what the community needed: a family-owned Italian restaurant. Kolenovic,...
Rosati’s Pizza serving Chicago-style pizza on Fort Worth’s Golden Triangle Boulevard
Rosati's Pizza opened on Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth, serving Chicago-style pizza. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Rosati’s Pizza opened for carryout and catering at 5152 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth. A grand opening was held Nov. 1 for what is the fourth Rosati's location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Rosati's serves four different styles of pizza, including Chicago deep dish, as well as Italian beef sandwiches, pasta and wings.
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp to offer Hawaiian-style rice dishes in Richardson
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp's Richardson location will open Nov. 14 and will have an open kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp will open in Richardson on Nov. 14. The new restaurant will be located at 581 W....
FIRST LOOK: Awesome Times owners credit Highland Village community for their restaurant
Tamara, (from left), Fawn, Fox and Jerry Lisby opened Awesome Times in June in Highland Village. (Courtesy Awesome Times) Jerry and Tamara Lisby credit their success opening Awesome Times in Highland Village not to themselves, but to their workers and their community. Opening his own restaurant has been a longtime...
Restaurant, sports bar Jake's GameDay coming to Plano
Jake's GameDay, which will be opening a location in Plano, offers a full bar, televisions to watch live sports and a pool hall at its Dallas location. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Jake’s GameDay is expected to open in mid-November in Plano, according to Vice President of Operations Kendra Shier. The restaurant...
Japanese restaurant Uchiko coming to Plano's Legacy West
Japanese restaurant Uchiko is coming to Legacy West in Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Japanese restaurant Uchiko is expected to open a new location in Legacy West in Plano. The restaurant is a spinoff of the award-winning Uchi restaurant that first opened in Austin more than a decade ago and now has locations in Dallas and Houston, according to the restaurant’s website. Uchiko will be located at 700 Windrose Ave., Ste. H150, in Plano. About $3 million worth of renovations are scheduled to be done by August 2023, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. A phone number is not yet available. https://uchikoaustin.com (Austin location)
TLC Vegan Cafe offering plant-based foods in Richardson
TLC Vegan Cafe offers plant-based foods for dine-in and takeout at 1930 N. Coit Road, Ste. 140, Richardson. (Courtesy TLC Vegan Cafe) TLC Vegan Cafe held a soft opening in October at the corner of Coit and Campbell roads in Richardson. The vegan restaurant, originally known as Jai Meals, is open at 1930 N. Coit Road, Ste. 140, Richardson, from Fridays through Mondays until its grand opening. It was previously located in The Shops at Willow Bend food court in Plano. No grand opening date has been announced, but ownership said it is expected to happen by the end of the year. TLC Vegan Cafe offers a variety of plant-based foods, including pasta and other dishes. The vegan restaurant is also offering prepackaged Thanksgiving meals. www.tlcvegankitchen.com.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
PJ’s Coffee to open its first Frisco location
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans will open its first Frisco location at 7967 S. Custer Road. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee of New Orleans) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening its first Frisco location at 7967 S. Custer Road, owner Lauren Elliott said in an email. Construction is expected to finish in mid-December and will open shortly after that. The location will have a drive-thru and serve a variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages along with organic tea, breakfast sandwiches and pastries. www.pjscoffee.com.
Pirata Fish offering Baja-style seafood dishes in Plano
Pirata Fish opened Oct. 15 at 1601 K Ave. in Plano. (Community Impact) Pirata Fish opened Oct. 15 at the corner of 16th Street at K Avenue in Plano. The family-owned Baja-style seafood restaurant offers a variety of dishes, including fish tacos, salmon, shrimp, ceviche tostadas and more. The restaurant is open daily at 1601 K Ave., Plano. 972-905-5863. www.piratafish.com.
PetBar to offer full-service, self-service washing and grooming in Frisco
A PetBar location in Frisco is projected to open near the end of December. (Courtesy PetBar) The PetBar franchise is coming to Frisco with its first location set to open near the end of December, co-owner Kristi Long said. The business will be located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 500, and will offer full-service washing and grooming services as well as a self-service option for washing your pet. www.petbarinc.com.
Magnolia Realty celebrates grand opening in Grapevine
Co-owner Theresa Mason (center) cut the ribbon to celebrate Magnolia Realty’s grand opening. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Magnolia Realty celebrated its grand opening and held a ribbon cutting with the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 3. “We are so excited to finally get to this point,” said Theresa Mason,...
Dallas Observer
Big Daddy's Convenience Store Keeps the Tradition of Corner Stores Alive With Inexpensive Meals
In the '70s in the Midwest, small corner stores could be found in almost every neighborhood before stricter zoning regulations and mega supermarkets drove almost all of them out of existence. We'd often be sent to the corner store when our mothers needed a stick of butter, pound of liver or pint of milk at the last minute, and occasionally we were allowed to use the change to purchase some candy as a reward: even a penny could get you a piece of Bazooka Joe bubble gum, and a nickel could score some wax lips if you were into that sort of thing.
secretdallas.com
Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins
Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
Big crowd gathers for opening of new H-E-B store in Plano
A big crowd waited all night for the doors to open at H-E-B’s new supermarket in Plano this morning. For weeks there has been great buzz about the new store on Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway.
Black Rock Coffee Bar bringing its roasted coffee, tea, smoothies and energy drinks to Plano
Black Rock Coffee Bar is set to open its first Plano shop in January. (Taffy Pavey/Community Impact) Black Rock Coffee Bar is conducting a $1 million remodel of a building at 710 W. Parker Road in Plano, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The coffee shop has a tentative opening planned for January 2023, according to a spokesperson. The boutique coffee shop offers roasted coffee, teas, smoothies and blended energy drinks. The company has more than 100 locations in seven states, according to a news release. https://br.coffee.
Southlake nonprofit Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Sanctuary mirrors therapy methods popular in Europe
In addition to being known as the “joy donkey,” Buffy is also the “kissing donkey.” There are five donkeys that reside at Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Sanctuary in Southlake. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) While volunteering at an equine therapy center in Arizona, Jules Peterson found...
Family-owned Vibe Car Wash coming soon to Plano
Vibe Car Wash is opening this fall at 801 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Vibe Car Wash is a new family-owned car wash brand that will be opening this fall at 801 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. Co-owner Paras Khara recently acquired the Speedway Express Car Wash at that location and is doing renovations. Khara said a second Vibe Car Wash location will open in McKinney in early 2023. www.vibecarwashes.com/plano.
Popshelf bringing home decor, supplies to Grapevine
Popshelf is a new concept by Dollar General and sells most of its products for $5 or less. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is opening a new location in Grapevine Towne Center, according to the shopping center’s website. The store will be at 1217 W. SH 114, Ste. 116, Grapevine. A company representative said Popshelf will begin renovations in the near future once the store’s due diligence phase is completed. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing, renovations to the store will be complete in January.
starlocalmedia.com
Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano
Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0