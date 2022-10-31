Read full article on original website
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Hotels in Virginia Beach could sell out by March for Something in the Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After the fanfare of Pharrell Williams' surprise announcement of the return of the Something in the Water music festival, comes the other fare you’ll have to pay to enjoy the party. “The festival would sell out the city on its own, regardless of anything...
Buckroe Beach in Hampton closed amid replenishment project
The beach's boardwalk got a facelift in 2021, and now the beach itself gets a refresh. The beach replenishment will add sand will add to the beach from Pilot Avenue in the north down to Point Comfort Avenue. The last time Buckroe Beach got a replenishment was in 2004.
Have you noticed machines pumping sand onto Buckroe Beach in Hampton? That hasn't happened since 2005.
HAMPTON, Va. — For the first time in 17 years, Buckroe Beach in Hampton is getting its sand replenished. Starting this week, the fresh sand is going to shore up the beach between Point Comfort Avenue and Pilot Avenue. The city spent millions to revitalize the Buckroe Beach boardwalk...
Downtown Norfolk business owners eager for a 2023 installment of Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Coming on the heels of Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum, business owners in Norfolk are taking time to reflect. Some participated as spectators and caterers. Others prepared to serve from their storefronts, anticipating increased foot traffic in the downtown area. While the forum's economic impact is...
Christmas Town returns to Busch Gardens Williamsburg for 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A holiday tradition is returning to Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town is back!. The theme park will transform into one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America, celebrating the spirit of the season on select dates from November 11 through January 8, 2023. Park-goers...
Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival returns to Greenbrier area
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Get ready to shuck your heart out! You can celebrate a fall tradition for many with the upcoming Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival. Held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which is November 19 this year, you can enjoy the all-you-can-eat and drink event at the Historic Greenbrier Farms from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Smartmouth releases 3 special edition beers, 2 of them holiday-themed
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based Smartmouth Brewing Company is ringing in the holiday season with some special edition beers released Friday. The craft brewery has brews for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as a beer in honor of Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk. The "Turkey Dance" brew...
SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary
According to a press release, the toll-free weekend will take place Nov. 5th and 6th and extends to two-axle vehicles with valid E-ZPass accounts.
More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
Cabo Grill Mexican Restaurant In Newport News Preparing For November 12 Grand Opening
NEWPORT NEWS—A new restaurant specializing in Mexican cuisine is now open in Newport News. According to its Facebook page, Cabo Grill Mexican and Seafood Sports Bar is currently open at 12361 Hornsby Lane in Newport News, but the establishment will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 12 from 3pm to 7pm. The event is expected to include raffles and vendors with proceeds benefiting local animal shelters.
Honoring and remembering the families of the fallen
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the holidays just around the corner, it's almost time for the return of a beloved tradition. It's the annual Honor and Remember Gold Star Family Evening. The mission of the non-profit Honor and Remember organization is to perpetually recognize the sacrifice of America's military...
Navy aims to buy 5 Columbia-class submarines as a block
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When the Navy eventually replaces the aging Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, it will be with the upcoming Columbia-class subs. Those new ones are built in part at Newport News Shipbuilding, in a special teaming arrangement with General Dynamic Electric Boat in Connecticut -- similar to what the two companies have done for years with the Virginia-class attack submarines.
Virginia Beach City Council members surprised by Something in the Water tickets going on sale
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced Something in the Water's return to the 757 during his Mighty Dream Forum on Wednesday. Festival organizers already set a date for the last weekend of April and even scheduled a time for tickets to...
WinterFest on the Wisconsin to honor the military for opening weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's WinterFest on the Wisconsin is planning to honor the armed forces with a special military salute during the event's opening weekend, organizers Nauticus announced. Military service members will have an exclusive deal from Nov. 9 to 13, where active-duty military, veteran service members and their...
Where can I buy tickets for Something In The Water 2023?
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023, and tickets will go on sale soon. Grammy-award-winning artist Pharrell Williams made the announcement about the music festival Wednesday morning, the second day of his Mighty Dream Forum in Downtown Norfolk. Even though the...
Pizza Hut Opening Two New Locations On The Peninsula
Two new Pizza Hut restaurants are opening soon on the Peninsula. The Flynn Restaurant Group, Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, will celebrate with grand openings of the new restaurants in Yorktown and in Newport News. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact...
Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
Plow day showcase of antique tractors returns to rural Virginia Beach
CREEDS — Ashton Lewis fell in love with tractors when he was a small child, and now he’s helping farmer Bonney Bright coordinate Plow Day, which is scheduled this year for Saturday, Nov. 5, at Bright’s farm in rural Creeds. This year’s event will also include a...
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
Day 2 of Mighty Dream forum brings block party to NEON District, speakers & panels to Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — "Mighty Dream... Loading" started off with spoken word pieces that addressed the plights of people of color. Those pieces showcased the founding principles of the United States, and compared the experiences of Black and Brown people to the ideals of the Founding Fathers. Pharrell Williams took...
