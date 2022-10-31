ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, VA

13News Now

More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Cabo Grill Mexican Restaurant In Newport News Preparing For November 12 Grand Opening

NEWPORT NEWS—A new restaurant specializing in Mexican cuisine is now open in Newport News. According to its Facebook page, Cabo Grill Mexican and Seafood Sports Bar is currently open at 12361 Hornsby Lane in Newport News, but the establishment will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 12 from 3pm to 7pm. The event is expected to include raffles and vendors with proceeds benefiting local animal shelters.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Honoring and remembering the families of the fallen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the holidays just around the corner, it's almost time for the return of a beloved tradition. It's the annual Honor and Remember Gold Star Family Evening. The mission of the non-profit Honor and Remember organization is to perpetually recognize the sacrifice of America's military...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Navy aims to buy 5 Columbia-class submarines as a block

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When the Navy eventually replaces the aging Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, it will be with the upcoming Columbia-class subs. Those new ones are built in part at Newport News Shipbuilding, in a special teaming arrangement with General Dynamic Electric Boat in Connecticut -- similar to what the two companies have done for years with the Virginia-class attack submarines.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Where can I buy tickets for Something In The Water 2023?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023, and tickets will go on sale soon. Grammy-award-winning artist Pharrell Williams made the announcement about the music festival Wednesday morning, the second day of his Mighty Dream Forum in Downtown Norfolk. Even though the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Pizza Hut Opening Two New Locations On The Peninsula

Two new Pizza Hut restaurants are opening soon on the Peninsula. The Flynn Restaurant Group, Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, will celebrate with grand openings of the new restaurants in Yorktown and in Newport News. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

