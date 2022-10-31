ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Detroit News

Predictions: Michigan football at Rutgers

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Rutgers game at SHI Stadium (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network/950). ▶ Matt Charboneau: The Scarlet Knights have played the Wolverines tough the past couple of seasons, but barring a remarkable...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Story lines to watch as Michigan men's basketball opens its season

As the leaves fall and the calendar flips to November, that means one thing — college basketball is here. Following a roller coaster 19-win campaign and an offseason of roster changes, Michigan brings back just one starter and two other rotation players from last year’s Sweet 16 squad and brings in a bunch of new pieces.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

MSU's President Stanley to depart early

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley is leaving his post this Friday, two months earlier than planned when he announced his resignation last month. In a letter to the campus community, Stanley said "it's been a privilege." "One of the greatest privileges of my career, serving as the president of...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Ann Arbor school denied GOP students' anti-Proposal 3 message, lawsuit says

Ann Arbor school officials are facing a federal lawsuit amid claims they showcased "blatant viewpoint discrimination" when allegedly restricting a GOP student group's recent request to share information on a ballot measure focused on abortion. The issue stems from Skyline High School's Republican Club, which on Oct. 21 submitted an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Endorsement: Our picks for county executives

Voters in Metro Detroit will be choosing executives to lead Macomb and Wayne counties when they go to the polls Tuesday. In both counties, the current leaders are seeking reelection to four-year terms. Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter is not up for reelection until 2024. Here are our recommendations in the county executive races in Wayne and Oakland.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit

A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

FBI terror team search leads to arrest of Boogaloo boy amid election fears

FBI agents Tuesday arrested a prominent member of the Boogaloo Boys, a far-right anti-government extremist group, less than one week after searching the man's Metro Detroit home amid concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Few details were available early Wednesday about the...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

Flint man charged with stabbing neighbor's dog 20 times

A Flint man has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing a neighbor's dog last month, officials announced Wednesday. Terry Louis Key II was filmed on a Ring doorbell camera attacking the pet on Oct. 26, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a news conference. The 36-year-old had gone...
FLINT, MI

