FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Detroit News
With Emoni Bates, other 'through-the-roof' talents, Eastern Michigan may solve puzzle
Ypsilanti — There's been a major upgrade in talent with the Eastern Michigan men's basketball team, but that doesn't mean all the pieces of the puzzle are going to fit together seamlessly. That said, it sure beats having to deal with missing pieces. "That's what coaching's all about. That's...
Detroit News
Predictions: Michigan football at Rutgers
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Rutgers game at SHI Stadium (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network/950). ▶ Matt Charboneau: The Scarlet Knights have played the Wolverines tough the past couple of seasons, but barring a remarkable...
Detroit News
Story lines to watch as Michigan men's basketball opens its season
As the leaves fall and the calendar flips to November, that means one thing — college basketball is here. Following a roller coaster 19-win campaign and an offseason of roster changes, Michigan brings back just one starter and two other rotation players from last year’s Sweet 16 squad and brings in a bunch of new pieces.
Detroit News
2023 quarterback Edmundson decommits from MSU, Spartans lose fifth player from class
East Lansing – Michigan State suffered another loss on the field Wednesday evening as 2023 quarterback commit Bo Edmundson announced he was backing out of his pledge to the Spartans and reopening his recruitment. A 3-star from Lake Travis High in Texas, Edmundson first committed in February and was...
Detroit News
Gemon Green, Ja'Den McBurrows' availability uncertain for Michigan's game vs. Rutgers
Ann Arbor — It remains unclear whether Michigan defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, injured in last Saturday night’s Michigan Stadium tunnel incident after the Michigan-Michigan State game, will be available for the Wolverines matchup at Rutgers this weekend. Green suffered a concussion and facial cuts...
Detroit News
MSU's President Stanley to depart early
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley is leaving his post this Friday, two months earlier than planned when he announced his resignation last month. In a letter to the campus community, Stanley said "it's been a privilege." "One of the greatest privileges of my career, serving as the president of...
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
Detroit News
Ann Arbor school denied GOP students' anti-Proposal 3 message, lawsuit says
Ann Arbor school officials are facing a federal lawsuit amid claims they showcased "blatant viewpoint discrimination" when allegedly restricting a GOP student group's recent request to share information on a ballot measure focused on abortion. The issue stems from Skyline High School's Republican Club, which on Oct. 21 submitted an...
Detroit News
Endorsement: Our picks for county executives
Voters in Metro Detroit will be choosing executives to lead Macomb and Wayne counties when they go to the polls Tuesday. In both counties, the current leaders are seeking reelection to four-year terms. Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter is not up for reelection until 2024. Here are our recommendations in the county executive races in Wayne and Oakland.
Detroit News
Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit
A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
Detroit News
FBI terror team search leads to arrest of Boogaloo boy amid election fears
FBI agents Tuesday arrested a prominent member of the Boogaloo Boys, a far-right anti-government extremist group, less than one week after searching the man's Metro Detroit home amid concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Few details were available early Wednesday about the...
Detroit News
Flint man charged with stabbing neighbor's dog 20 times
A Flint man has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing a neighbor's dog last month, officials announced Wednesday. Terry Louis Key II was filmed on a Ring doorbell camera attacking the pet on Oct. 26, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a news conference. The 36-year-old had gone...
