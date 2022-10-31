There have already been millions of votes cast across Florida in the 2022 mid-terms, and it’s the poll workers in each county that help the election running smoothly. “It takes approximately 600 poll workers to put on an election,” said Sonya Daniel, deputy supervisor of elections in Escambia County. “We’ve had a lot of turnover following the ’20 election. It’s probably about 50% returning and 50% new (workers).”

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO