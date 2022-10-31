Read full article on original website
State faces challenges on Medicaid minimum wage
Three health-care groups this week challenged how the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration is carrying out a requirement that “direct care” workers get paid a minimum of $15 an hour. The Florida Assisted Living Association, the Florida Ambulance Association and the Home Care Association of Florida filed...
FDEM launches debris removal program
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is offering assistance in debris cleanup following Hurricane Ian. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Debris Removal program are now open for those needing help removing debris from their property or for those needing to report missing property. Residents can submit an application if they...
Tenure review for professors could be tied to Florida's law that restricts race-related instruction
A controversial law designed to restrict the way certain race-related topics can be taught in Florida classrooms could factor into a new tenure-review process for university professors, under a proposal that higher-education officials will consider next week. The proposed regulation links two laws that the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Counties count on poll workers for smooth elections
There have already been millions of votes cast across Florida in the 2022 mid-terms, and it’s the poll workers in each county that help the election running smoothly. “It takes approximately 600 poll workers to put on an election,” said Sonya Daniel, deputy supervisor of elections in Escambia County. “We’ve had a lot of turnover following the ’20 election. It’s probably about 50% returning and 50% new (workers).”
Young Floridians do care about politics
Florida’s youth electorate has the potential to make a seismic impact on the gubernatorial and senate races this election. The 2018 and 2020 elections saw record-breaking turnouts from young voters as major issues in Florida like reinstating voter rights and a historic presidential election were on the line. Since...
