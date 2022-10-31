Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Coleman Dominates Bangs in District Finale
BANGS – With the runner-up spot from District 5-2A Division I on the line, the Harris Ratings Weekly No. 9 Coleman Bluecats dominated the Bangs Dragons from start to finish in a 47-0 decision Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. With the loss, the Dragons (6-4, 4-2) will be the...
koxe.com
Hattie Mae Dunlop Herring
Hattie Mae Dunlop Herring, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, went to her Heavenly home on October 26, 2022. She was born April 18, 1930, to John and Hattie Dunlop in Hamilton, Texas, one of 13 children. Hattie graduated from Hamilton High School and was a member of the Pep Squad, and her senior year was Football Sweetheart. She went to Dallas, Texas, where she married Robert A. Almon and had two sons, Robert Allen Almon and Steven Wayne Almon. She later moved to Ft. Worth, Texas and in 1966 married Jack Herring and moved to Abilene, Texas, where he was a school principal. He retired in 1985 and they moved to their home at Lake Brownwood. In Brownwood she was an active member of First Christian Church, an Elder for Life, where she held leadership roles in all phases of the church, serving on several committees and two sessions as Chairman of the Church Board. She also served on the board of Latch Key and Good Samaritan Ministries. She was an avid bridge player and played often with many of her bridge friends.
koxe.com
Fred Carpenter, 51, of Brownwood
Fredrick G. Carpenter Jr., age 51 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Fred at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 6 at J-R’s Social Club in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Fred was...
koxe.com
Daniel Solis, 31, of Brownwood
Daniel Antonio Solis, age 31, a native of Brownwood, died tragically on November 1, 2022. Catholic Mass for Daniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brownwood. Following the service, Daniel will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. Immediately afterwards,...
koxe.com
Tino Barrera, 88, of Brady
Juventino “Tino” Hernandez Barrera, age 88, of Brady, Texas passed away peacefully Thursday, November 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by the love of his six children and their families. Tino, as he was known by his family and friends, was born May 7, 1934 in Brady, Texas...
koxe.com
Loice Merrifield Osborn, 85, of Bangs
Funeral service for Loice Merrifield Osborn, 85 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Julia Willena Benson, 73, of Brownwood
Julia Willena Benson, age 73, of Brownwood passed away to be in the loving care of her Lord on October 29, 2002 at her home. She was born April 10, 1949 in Brownwood. The daughter of Osban and Dorothy Lawson Best. Julia attended Brownwood Schools and was later married to...
koxe.com
Hattie Herring, 92, of Brownwood
Hattie Herring, age 92 of Brownwood, passed away October 26, 2022. A memorial service for Hattie will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 12, at First Christian Church in Brownwood.
koxe.com
Mary Yvonne Main, 81, of Rochelle
Funeral service for Mary Yvonne Main, 81 of Rochelle, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Jerry House, 80, of San Saba
Jerry House, 80, of San Saba, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Goldthwaite. Visitation will be Thursday, November 3, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in San Saba. A Graveside Service will be Friday, November 4, at 1:00 pm at San Saba City Cemetery.
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
koxe.com
31-year-old Brownwood man killed in Odessa wreck
A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
Brownwood man killed in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim killed in a crash late Tuesday night as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood. Solis died at the scene. According to OPD, around 11:50 p.m. on November 1, officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators […]
brownwoodnews.com
Former Kroger building in Brownwood sold
BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton confirmed in a Thursday morning email that the building which housed Kroger for four decades, located at 302 North Main Street, has been sold to a Texas developer. Regarding the future of the property, Tipton said, “Plans for the building are still in development.”
koxe.com
Extended Early Voting Hours Thursday/Friday
Early voting continues. Today (Thursday) and Friday are the last two days. But, you also benefit from extended voting hours today and tomorrow. The hours are 7 am to 7 pm today and Friday at the Brown County Elections Office, 613 N. Fisk. After that, you will have to wait until Election Day on Tuesday, November 8th. As for yesterday, a total of 558 early votes were cast. That brings the early vote total so far to 5,305.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Grand Jury Indictments for October
During the October 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 17 true bills were returned against 16 persons. Cesar Zamora Palomo aka Cesar Palomo Zamora: Possession of a controlled substance. Billy James Vassar: Ct. I-II Injury to a child; Driving while intoxicated. Gino Valdez: Assault family violence – occlusion...
OPD investigates deadly crash on I-20
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead late Tuesday night. According to OPD, at approximately 11:50 p.m., crews responded to a major accident in the 6000 Block of east I-20. Investigation revealed that a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 pulling...
brownwoodnews.com
City announces Veterans Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Friday, November 11th. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, November 12th for the Landfill and Recycling Center and Monday, November 14th for all other non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for House of Bleau
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for House of Bleau on October 25th. House of Bleau is located at 213 East Baker Street in Brownwood. House of Bleau is a fun and electric hair studio located in the heart of Downtown Brownwood owned by Misty Hood. Misty and her co-hairstylist Tarra Brown have over 23 years of combined experience in the hair and beauty industry. They are a full service salon offering extensions, blowouts, colors, men’s and women’s cuts, waxing, conditioning treatments, and more!
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Fire Department battles house fire on First Street
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. At 11:15 a.m., the Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1213 First Street in Brownwood for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the eves of the structure. An aggressive interior attack was made with a 1 3/4 hose line which quickly extinguished the fire. An interior search was conducted finding no victims inside. Red Cross was contacted to assist one resident. The Fire Investigation revealed that the fire started in a bedroom and was caused by a space heater too close to combustibles.
Comments / 0