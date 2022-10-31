ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Remembers And Pays Tribute To Late Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis

Celebrities in Hollywood are posting their tributes and memories of Jerry Lee Lewis, who recently passed away at the age of 87. He reportedly died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith Brown Lewis, by his side. “He is ready to leave,” she had said just before his death. “He said he was ready to be with Jesus.”

One of the first tributes to pour out was from the Beatles’ Ringo Starr, who said, “God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and love to all his family Ringo.”

Kid Rock also wrote, “FOREVER cherish my time with Jerry Lee on and off the stage… No question one of the best to ever do it and one of the godfathers and architects of rock n roll. Your music will always live through me, and the rest of the world! Rest in peace and Rock on Killer!! -Kid Rock”

Dennis Quaid, who portrayed Lewis in the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire! made sure to pay tribute as well. “Jerry Lee was a Christian, an American icon and the greatest piano player in the world. People will be listening to ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and ‘Whole Lot of Shakin” 500 years from now,” he writes. “I will miss him. God bless you Jerry Lee.”

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood also shared a few photos of himself with Lewis, captioning the post, “R.I.P. JLL the KILLER-What a man.”

Elton John had nothing but nice things to say about the rock n’ roll trailblazer. “Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano,” he wrote. “A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. #RIP.”

John Fogerty shared a tribute video filled with vintage photos and other clips, saying, “Sad to hear of the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis. Love his music and I was hugely influenced by his records and live performances which were always full of fire and inspiration! No one could touch him! God Bless you, Jerry Lee.”

The Doors’ official Twitter account also shared a tribute. “The world has lost another musical icon today,” the tribute read. “Rest in Peace Jerry Lee Lewis, a pioneer of early rock n’ roll, and one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.”

