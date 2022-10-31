Mississippi is deciding four U.S. House races, with incumbents on the ballot in three. The longest-serving member of the state’s current congressional delegation is Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thompson was first elected in 1993 in the 2nd District in western Mississippi.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO