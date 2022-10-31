ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Avondale shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an Oct. 29 shooting at Avondale Elementary. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to the park near Avondale Elementary on a call of a shooting, […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Student Crimestoppers-Avondale Shooting

Amarillo Student Crimestoppers are getting in on the hunt for a suspect in the October 29th shooting at Avondale Elementary. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was seen at the time as wearing a blue jacket, a black ski mask, and darker-colored pants.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fake Check Forgery

Clovis police are investigating fake checks that several Amarillo men have tried to pass at banks in Clovis. Over the past few weeks, several Clovis banks have reported that the men are trying to cash the forged checks. The fakes have real business names on them along with the business...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Suspects from Texas accused of attempting to cash fake checks in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Several banks in Clovis have reported people from Texas attempting to cash forged checks over the past couple of weeks, the Clovis Police Department said Thursday. According to Clovis PD, these fake checks have real local businesses listed on them and the businesses' account numbers.
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Gun Violence In Amarillo

Gun violence in Amarillo is on the rise. Harvard University and the Amarillo Police department are detailing the increase in violence is among area youth. Most of the cases committed in the city are committed by young adults or juveniles, with about 15% among school aged youth. It’s estimated that...
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

VIDEO: Good News: Dave takes Icelandic trek to seek out the northern lights. Second "Story Walk" coming soon to Amarillo. Second "Story Walk" coming soon to Amarillo. Vdeo: AAMW gave over 800 free microchips to help keep animals off the streets and out of shelters. Updated: 17 hours ago. VIDEO:...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Erik Rivas indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend

A Randall County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of killing Shereena Webster in August on his murder charge. Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday, for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, According to court documents. Rivas is accused of shooting and killing Webster on Aug. 18. The shooting...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Crosby County Crash

Amarillo man Scott Moore died in an accident early Wednesday morning. The 46-year-old was driving a tractor-trailer in Crosby County on Farm to Market road 193 and drove straight through a curve. He attempted to overcorrect, but the vehicle went over several drainage barriers before stopping in a field, and...
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Woman found dead in McLean, preliminary autopsy results say cause was animal attack

MCLEAN, Texas (KVII) — A woman was found dead on Saturday in McLean and the preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death as an animal attack. The Gray County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean on Saturday. When deputies arrived, McLean Fire and EMS were already on the scene.
MCLEAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy