Student Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Avondale shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an Oct. 29 shooting at Avondale Elementary. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to the park near Avondale Elementary on a call of a shooting, […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Student Crimestoppers-Avondale Shooting
Amarillo Student Crimestoppers are getting in on the hunt for a suspect in the October 29th shooting at Avondale Elementary. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was seen at the time as wearing a blue jacket, a black ski mask, and darker-colored pants.
KFDA
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment, yesterday. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Quackenbush was accused of shooting a homeless man who was sleeping on the sidewalk in 2017 near Music Row. Case details state Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and...
kgncnewsnow.com
Fake Check Forgery
Clovis police are investigating fake checks that several Amarillo men have tried to pass at banks in Clovis. Over the past few weeks, several Clovis banks have reported that the men are trying to cash the forged checks. The fakes have real business names on them along with the business...
abc7amarillo.com
Suspects from Texas accused of attempting to cash fake checks in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Several banks in Clovis have reported people from Texas attempting to cash forged checks over the past couple of weeks, the Clovis Police Department said Thursday. According to Clovis PD, these fake checks have real local businesses listed on them and the businesses' account numbers.
Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Gun Violence In Amarillo
Gun violence in Amarillo is on the rise. Harvard University and the Amarillo Police department are detailing the increase in violence is among area youth. Most of the cases committed in the city are committed by young adults or juveniles, with about 15% among school aged youth. It’s estimated that...
fox34.com
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
APD saw ‘abnormal’ number of shootings on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to four unrelated shootings across the city on Saturday, which left one person dead and five others injured. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with APD said on Tuesday that is an abnormal number of shootings for a Saturday. So far, only one arrest has been made from these incidents. APD […]
KFDA
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at Avondale Elementary. According to officials, the suspect is described as wearing a blue jacket, black ski mask and darker colored pants. Officers...
KFDA
VIDEO: Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
VIDEO: Good News: Dave takes Icelandic trek to seek out the northern lights. Second "Story Walk" coming soon to Amarillo. Second "Story Walk" coming soon to Amarillo. Vdeo: AAMW gave over 800 free microchips to help keep animals off the streets and out of shelters. Updated: 17 hours ago. VIDEO:...
kgncnewsnow.com
ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
Amarillo police warn about dangers of stopping on roadways
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are planning their trips around the state and the Amarillo Police Department recently warned drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway for any reason. APD said that there is an increase in people asking for donations at intersections, along with an increase in pedestrians […]
KFDA
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case. According to officials, on Oct. 29, at around 11 p.m., officers were called to NE 15th and N Cleveland on a man who had been shot. Witnesses stated that a dark colored car was...
kgncnewsnow.com
Erik Rivas indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Randall County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of killing Shereena Webster in August on his murder charge. Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday, for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, According to court documents. Rivas is accused of shooting and killing Webster on Aug. 18. The shooting...
15-year-old hospitalized after Saturday Avondale shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a Saturday evening shooting that injured a 15-year-old in the 1500 block of Avondale Street. According to the department, officers responded to a school park in the 1500 block of Avondale Street at around 6:52 p.m. on Saturday on a report of […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Crosby County Crash
Amarillo man Scott Moore died in an accident early Wednesday morning. The 46-year-old was driving a tractor-trailer in Crosby County on Farm to Market road 193 and drove straight through a curve. He attempted to overcorrect, but the vehicle went over several drainage barriers before stopping in a field, and...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in north Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on a report of multiple gunshot victims on Saturday night. According to an APD press release, at around 10:28 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers arrived at the home and found two male victims […]
abc7amarillo.com
Woman found dead in McLean, preliminary autopsy results say cause was animal attack
MCLEAN, Texas (KVII) — A woman was found dead on Saturday in McLean and the preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death as an animal attack. The Gray County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean on Saturday. When deputies arrived, McLean Fire and EMS were already on the scene.
