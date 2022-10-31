One year after Andersonville was crowned the second coolest neighborhood in the world, another Chicago community has joined the ranks among the world’s coolest spots. Avondale—the Northwest Side enclave known for its Polish and Latino populations, strong dining scene and laid-back feel—earned a spot as the 16th coolest neighborhood in the world for 2022, part of Time Out’s annual ranking of neighborhoods across six continents. Curious about how the process works? Using data from the yearly Time Out Index survey—in which city dwellers vote on their city’s coolest neighborhoods, among other criteria—our global editors narrow down a list of selections to determine the final list of 51 neighborhoods, ranging from spots like Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico (No. 1) to Ridgewood, Queens in New York City (No. 4). Avondale ranks just below Neukölln (No. 15), the hip Berlin neighborhood beloved for its bustling parks and nightlife scene.

