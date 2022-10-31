Dr. June: I’m worried my bad experience in a previous relationship is causing me to overreact to my current boyfriend

Read full article on original website
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
Opinion: How To Tell When Stonewalling Is Present In A Relationship
Stonewalling was a completely foreign term to me until I experienced it in an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.
psychologytoday.com
Are You in a Relationship or a Situationship? 5 Ways to Tell
Be honest about your feelings and ask for what you want. Communicate openly, not passively. Do you find yourself confused about the relationship you share with someone you’ve been seeing or hooking up with for a while? Do you keep in touch but only sporadically? Do you feel enveloped in uncertainty about your future together? If yes, you are most likely in a "situationship."
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Woman told mouth ulcers were caused by wisdom teeth has tongue ‘re-made’ after devastating diagnosis
Woman has tongue 're-made' from leg muscles after battling mouth cancer. A woman who was told her mouth ulcers were caused by growing wisdom teeth and a hectic lifestyle has had part of her tongue removed and remade with muscle from her leg. Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, began suffering from recurring...
22 People Told Me Their Reasoning Behind Never Getting Married
"I was married for just shy of a decade. I'll never do it again."
Release Your Expectations — They Ruin Your Relationships
Silhouette Photography of Person Standing on Green Grass in Front of Mountains during Golden HourPhoto by S Migaj. How would life be without friends? We learn the value of friendship during childhood, our teenage years and up into our adult lives.
psychologytoday.com
Insecure Attachment in Children of Narcissists
Secure attachment is the basis of relational trust and healthy psycho-emotional development. Children of narcissists typically experience relational trauma and insecure attachment. Narcissism and self-abnegation are common responses to narcissistic parenting. "In order to ban autocracy, exploitation, and inequality in the world, we must first realize that the first inequality...
Opinion: Signs That You Are Trapped In A Financially Abusive Relationship
Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone can act like they are happy in a relationship when they are actually trapped and cannot leave. Responses flooded in from both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship due to the fact that their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.
psychologytoday.com
How Does My Grief Affect My Children? 5 Tips on How to Cope
After a loss, first try to understand and manage your own reactions. Children are keen observers and will be alert to your words as well as your attitude and actions. Check in with yourself and with your child as you talk to assess what they are understanding and how they are doing with this loss.
Refinery29
My Ex Cheated On Me & It Broke Me. Here’s How I Built Myself Back Up
"I constantly felt like I was second-guessing absolutely everything," Ruby*, 26, tells Refinery29. "I couldn't trust my instincts and I thought everything was my fault all the time." After years of suspicion, lying and gaslighting, Ruby’s partner finally admitted that he’d been cheating on her for the majority of their three-year relationship.
People Who Co-Parent Their Kids With An Ex Are Opening Up Honestly About The Positives And Negatives Of This Dynamic
"The most important pro to co-parenting your child — putting your child's needs above your own."
I'm emotionally cheating on my boyfriend with an old flame and feel confused. How do I decide who to be with?
Pursuing a new relationship can feel exciting, but you should manage your expectations before making a move, therapist Chelsie Reed said.
psychologytoday.com
Knowing When It's Time to Quit Your Job
Deciding whether or not to leave your job can be a tough decision. Recognizing the signs that it's not going to get better can help. Not feeling respected or appreciated by your boss and constant stress and unhappiness are big red flags. If there's no room for growth or improvement,...
Irrational thoughts about infidelity
You have a wonderful partner. They love and care for you. They’re engaged and actively involved in your life. But you just can’t stop checking up on them, peeking at their phone, worrying about their whereabouts.
‘Deal Or No Deal’ Stylist Dina Cerchione Recalls Working With Meghan Markle: Models Were Never ‘Forced’ to Do Anything
After Meghan Markle hinted that she didn’t have the fondest memories of her time working on Deal or No Deal, former show stylist Dina Cerchione opened up to Us about their interactions. “I worked with Meghan the entire time she was on the show. It was one season or...
programminginsider.com
‘Why Do You Drink Alcohol?’ Can You Answer This Question?
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Why did you become an alcoholic? If you knew the real answer to this question, you wouldn’t need an AA meeting. Most alcoholics are unable to find the real reason for their alcohol disorder. They only know that they can’t stop drinking!
They’ll Make Great Leaders And 5 Other Things To Know About Introverted Kids
Say what you will about “The Good Old Days” (and do it while shaking a cane — it works better), but there was a time when the strong, silent type commanded respect. Lately, however, society has decided that the loudest voices belong to the kinds of people who have upper management written all over them. And if your kid is more of a wallflower, they might feel pressure to act like someone they’re not. But, is being an introvert really such a bad thing?
