Wyoming Makes Other States Look Wimpy On Snow Days
Not every region of the country knows how to handle snow. To be fair, not every region of the country sees winter events as we have out West. Let's give credit to the New England states. They get it. SNOW FLURRIES:. East Coast - Commute time Increases by 50%. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
With No Federal Govt. Involvement, Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Be Operational By 2025
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The CK Gold Project west of Cheyenne is unique as far as mining goes in Wyoming. Because it’s all on state and private land – even the 17-mile transmission line won’t cross federal land — U.S. Gold Corp. is expecting to have it up and running within a few years. If it touched federal land, the permitting process would take several more years.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Allowing Off Road Vehicles To Go Under I-80 Could Bring Tons Of Trail Riders To SW Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Passage for off-road vehicles (ORVs) underneath Interstate 80 near Evanston is one of the last key links in a system that could attract trail riders in droves from Utah and elsewhere, significantly boosting the area’s economy, proponents said. A draft...
county17.com
Storm to dump up to 2 feet of snow on Wyoming mountains, 10–16 inches in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — While much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming as well as areas east of the Continental Divide have seen some snow on Thursday, areas of the northwest have been dry. However, that is likely to change with a winter storm expected to dump as much...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tax Revenues Top $1 Billion For Fiscal Year 2022; Increase Of 10.1% Year-Over-Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some sectors of Wyoming’s economy are posting sales and use taxes that exceed pre-COVID levels, but the gains are not even across the board, and it’s hard to say how much of the gain is inflation and how much is improved economic activity.
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days
Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado. A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range. Snow began...
cowboystatedaily.com
Golden Eagle Attacked 8-Year-Old In Kyrgyzstan But Probably Won’t Happen In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A harrowing video shows a golden eagle swooping in to attack an 8-year-old girl in the central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, but Wyoming children aren’t likely to be targeted by large raptors, a wildlife biologist said. Sheep, and possibly small...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody, the Bighorn Basin, and Wyoming Getting The First Taste of Winter This Week
The season’s first significant snowstorm is on its way, so Wyomingites should anticipate snowy skies, a noticeable drop in temperature, and potentially hazardous driving for the rest of the week. After an unseasonably warm October, the first week of November is eager to cool things off. Over the next...
capcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-80 in Wyoming; gusts up to 65 mph possible ahead of snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Some wind closures are in effect on Interstate 80 as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday due to strong winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Laramie and Exit 235 near Elk Mountain, WYDOT reports. Southeast Wyoming could see winds gust as high as 65 mph until around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
BLM Reaches Settlement With Wyoming on Casper Ranch Purchase
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that Wyoming and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have reached a settlement on the BLM's effort to conserve the Marton Ranch in Natrona County. In May, the BLM purchased the ranch after working with the Land and Water Conservation Fund. In...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
county17.com
One dead after two semis sideswipe, one overturns Thursday in eastern Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A North Carolina truck driver died Thursday, November 3, on Highway 212 in eastern Wyoming after a sideswipe collision between two commercial tractor-trailers, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. 74-year-old Gary Larrick has been identified as the deceased in the preliminary Highway Patrol report,...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
Poll: Should Wyoming Stay On Daylight Saving Time All Year?
The annual fall time change is coming up this weekend. That means we get an extra hour of sleep back that we lost in the spring time change. As the old saying goes, ''spring ahead, fall back." These days, however, there is more and more discussion across the country about...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Mountain Lion mischief-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Halloween weather gets a little spooooky-vosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. With Halloween approaching quickly, if you’ve been wondering what the weather will be like for your little trick-or-treaters on the spookiest day of the year, the National Weather Service of Cheyenne estimates warmer than the usual temperature for the special night.
oilcity.news
Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado
If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
county17.com
Big game carcass dumpsters available throughout November
GILLETTE, Wyo. – With hunting season in full swing, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking Sheridan Region hunters to dispose of their carcasses responsibly in either a landfill or at one of three dumpsters. “State regulations regarding transport and disposal of big game carcasses in Wyoming are...
