ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 1

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

With No Federal Govt. Involvement, Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Be Operational By 2025

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The CK Gold Project west of Cheyenne is unique as far as mining goes in Wyoming. Because it’s all on state and private land – even the 17-mile transmission line won’t cross federal land — U.S. Gold Corp. is expecting to have it up and running within a few years. If it touched federal land, the permitting process would take several more years.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days

Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-80 in Wyoming; gusts up to 65 mph possible ahead of snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Some wind closures are in effect on Interstate 80 as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday due to strong winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Laramie and Exit 235 near Elk Mountain, WYDOT reports. Southeast Wyoming could see winds gust as high as 65 mph until around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
WYOMING STATE
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
county17.com

One dead after two semis sideswipe, one overturns Thursday in eastern Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — A North Carolina truck driver died Thursday, November 3, on Highway 212 in eastern Wyoming after a sideswipe collision between two commercial tractor-trailers, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. 74-year-old Gary Larrick has been identified as the deceased in the preliminary Highway Patrol report,...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Mountain Lion mischief-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Halloween weather gets a little spooooky-vosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. With Halloween approaching quickly, if you’ve been wondering what the weather will be like for your little trick-or-treaters on the spookiest day of the year, the National Weather Service of Cheyenne estimates warmer than the usual temperature for the special night.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado

If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
COLORADO STATE
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
county17.com

Big game carcass dumpsters available throughout November

GILLETTE, Wyo. – With hunting season in full swing, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking Sheridan Region hunters to dispose of their carcasses responsibly in either a landfill or at one of three dumpsters. “State regulations regarding transport and disposal of big game carcasses in Wyoming are...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy