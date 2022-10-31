Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Eater
Downtown Chicago’s Only Winery Opens on Saturday
CORRECTION: Liva will open on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant mistakenly left its reservation portal open and accepting reservations for Friday, November 4 until late into the afternoon. The story has been updated. The eagerly anticipated River North restaurant from a pedigreed Chicago chef is on the cusp of a...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
wgnradio.com
Where’s the best Italian beef sandwich in Chicago?
Nick Kindelsperger, food critic for the Chicago Tribune, joins Bob Sirott to share his review of Zaza’s Pizzeria. He also discusses his guide to Italian beef, his favorite shops, and answers the age old question, “Is a hot dog a sandwich?”.
Eater
An Old Town Grocer Vows to Disrupt The Store Landscape
In recent weeks, the state of Chicago’s grocery stores has come into question. In mid-October, the parent of Mariano’s announced the purchase of the parent of Jewel-Osco, potentially eliminating the beloved 123-year brand while creating a 5,000-store Kroger-Albertsons megachain across the country. The deal surprised Don Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald...
wgnradio.com
Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day
It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
Eater
Lettuce Entertain You Says Goodbye to All-You-Can-Eat Crab and Burgers
Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises is shutting down its Lincoln Park restaurant known for its all-you-can-eat crab leg and burger special, along with the sibling restaurant and bar within the same building. Quality Crab and Oyster Bah will close on Saturday, December 3 after seven years at 1962 N. Halsted Street...
Eater
Is a South Loop Meal Kit Company the Future of Food?
Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that Chicago is one of America’s top cities for food companies, and she delivered that message to a crowd inside Dom’s Kitchen & Market earlier this week in Old Town. The mayor praised the grocery chain for connecting entrepreneurs within the food sector, providing them with hundreds of opportunities.
fox32chicago.com
Best things to do in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - November has arrived in Chicago and with it comes an entire slate of fall activities. Halloween is over which means there will be plenty of pumpkin smashing across the Chicago area. However, your only chance to catch Smashing Pumpkins is Saturday night at the United Center. The band...
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
WGNtv.com
Storms brewing to our west
Heaviest rains to occur west of Chicago and in the Plains. Storm clouds are gathering to our west with a deepening low pressure system in the southern Rockies moving into the Plains. Severe storms are expected to develop in the southern Plains Thursday and again Friday. The Chicago area looks to receive generally between 0.50 and 1.25-inches. Heaviest rains to occur west of Chicago and in the Plains. The Chicago area looks to receive generally between .50 and 1.25-inches.
Routine Chicago Trash Collection Leads To Chilling Discovery
How an average morning spurred a horrifying investigation.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Magic Awaits At This Massive Harry Potter™ Experience Opening In Chicago Next Week
In September, we announced that an extraordinary Harry Potter™ experience is making its worldwide debut in Chicago—and that day is nearly here! On November 11th, Potterheads can return to Hogwarts™ with Harry Potter™: Magic At Play, bringing whimsical surprises, interactive sets, and hands-on adventures to the Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile. This unique journey to Hogwarts™ that opens next week isn’t just looking at props; it takes witches, wizards (and yes, even muggles!) into the world of Harry Potter™, where you will be able to interact, explore, play, and climb your way through the Wizarding World™. Let the magic find you at this interactive experience in Chicago—get tickets here! Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Superfly X (The Friends Experience, The Office Experience, and Prince: The Immersive Experience) produced this magical voyage, so you can be sure that no detail has been overlooked.
Eater
Moved By His Mother’s Death, a Chicago Chef Connects With a Cancer Charity
When Oliver Poilevey’s mother Susanne was dying of cancer in 2019, Poilevey would cook for her. She loved BLTs, especially in the summer, so he made her plenty while satisfying her craving for stews in the winter, even as she struggled with her appetite, only managing a few bites.
Evening grosbeaks, scarcely seen in Chicago-area, spotted in Will County
Evening grosbeaks, spotted by Bob Bryerton of the Will County Forest Preserve District last weekend. Evening grosbeaks are rarely seen in the Chicago area, as they normally winter only as far south as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL
I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.
fox32chicago.com
Car thieves targeting auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Cars have been stolen recently from auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side, police announced in an alert Friday. In at least four incidents this November, three men have entered vehicle repair shops and driven off with cars that were inside, police said. The car thefts happened at the...
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
Comments / 0