An area meat processor is getting funding from the USDA as part of 223-million dollars in grants and loans that were announced today (Wed). The Cherokee Locker is getting a grant of over a half-million dollars to support the relocation and expansion of their business. The Cherokee Locker's new facility at the site of the former Olhausen Trailer Park off of U.S. Highway 59 is expected to be completed this coming spring.

CHEROKEE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO