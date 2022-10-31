Read full article on original website
Cherokee Locker Getting USDA Funding
An area meat processor is getting funding from the USDA as part of 223-million dollars in grants and loans that were announced today (Wed). The Cherokee Locker is getting a grant of over a half-million dollars to support the relocation and expansion of their business. The Cherokee Locker's new facility at the site of the former Olhausen Trailer Park off of U.S. Highway 59 is expected to be completed this coming spring.
Cherokee Regional Medical Center President/CEO Comments on Joining New Opioid Prevention Program
It was reported on Thursday that the Cherokee Regional Medical Center is among the first four hospitals in the state to announce participation in the Billion Pill Pledge program to prevent opioid addiction before it begins. The goal of the program, which was announced last month by the Iowa Attorney...
Cherokee Hospital Among First to Join Opioid Addiction Prevention Program
The Cherokee Regional Medical Center is among the first four hospitals in the state to announce participation in the Billion Pill Pledge program to prevent opioid addiction before it begins. The program is supported by the Iowa Attorney General's Office. The goal is to reduce leftover opioids after surgery in...
Zachary Allen Ruroden, age 40, of Newell
Zachary Allen Ruroden, age 40, of Newell, Iowa, owner of Frichter Abstract in Storm Lake, Iowa died October 31, 2022 at his residence. A visitation will take place from 1-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The Fratzke & Jensen...
Marilyn Mahler, age 72, of Sac City
Marilyn Mahler, age 72 of Sac City, IA, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sac City. Visitation will be from 6-8PM on Friday...
Gas/Diesel Prices Latest
The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Iowa is currently $3.53, which is down a penny in the last week, and down four cents in the last month. According to Triple A Iowa, the average price for a gallon of gas in Buena Vista County is among the lowest in northwest Iowa at $3.47. A year ago, the statewide average was $3.19.
Loren N. Thies, age 86, of Arthur
Loren N. Thies, age 86, of Arthur, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at the Odebolt Specialty Care of Odebolt Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the St. Martin Catholic Church of Odebolt, Iowa. Father Joseph Dillinger will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the St. Martin Catholic Cemetery of Odebolt, Iowa.
Sac City Man Involved in Hamilton County Collision
A Sac City man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 3pm on Thursday two miles east of Webster City. 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris. Eivins failed to yield to the right of way, and broadsided a Peterbilt semi that was driven by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City.
Storm Lake Man's Probation Revoked in BV County Due to Des Moines Shooting ; Will Serve Additional Prison Time
A Storm Lake man had his probation revoked this week in Buena Vista County District Court due to being involved in a shooting incident in Des Moines last year. In January of 2021, Reath Yak pleaded guilty in BV County to 2nd Degree Theft and two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary. He was placed on probation for three years with the Iowa Department of Corrections. Yak was arrested by Storm Lake Police in October of 2020, as he was wanted on multiple BV County warrants for theft and burglary.
Pomeroy Woman Dies in Head-On Collision
A Pomeroy woman died in a two-vehicle collision this (Fri) morning in Calhoun County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at 8:40am a few miles north of Rockwell City at the intersection of U.S. Highway 4 and County Road D-26. 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig of Pomeroy was driving a compact car and crossed the center line at the intersection. Ludwig's car collided head-on with a truck that was driven by 85-year-old Larry Harsin of Estherville. The truck was pulling a goose neck trailer and went up and over Ludwig's vehicle.
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Vehicle Theft
A Storm Lake man has been charged with stealing a vehicle. At approximately 7pm Thursday, the Storm Lake Police and Buena Vista County Sheriff's Departments reportedly conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 400 block of Flindt Drive in Storm Lake. Police allege that the driver, 26-year-old Alfredo Inzunza, did not own the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that Inzunza entered the unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Expansion Boulevard, located the keys, and took control of the vehicle without authorization from the owner.
Newell Fonda Advances to UNI-Dome for First Time in Seven Years
Newell Fonda scored touchdowns on their first six possessions of the game in their 46-36 win over Gladbrook Reinbeck on Thursday in Newell in the eight-player state quarterfinals. The Mustangs built a 27-8 halftime lead, as Ryan Greenfield scored two touchdown runs of one yard, and Mason Dicks added two...
Rolfe Man Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges
A Rolfe man was recently arrested on weapon and drug-related charges. Back on October 24th, the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 41195 320th Street in Rolfe. Authorities seized a large amount of methamphetamine, three firearms, a large amount of marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia. 40-year-old Jason...
