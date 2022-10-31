Siena cross-country runner wins MAAC championship

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Siena College women’s cross country runner, Olivia Lomascolo, won the 2022 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Women’s Cross Country Championship on Saturday. Lomascolo became the first runner in Siena College Cross Country and Track history to bring home the title.

Lomascolo finished the 6k championship race with a time of 21:13.6, for a pace time of 5:42. Lomascolo, a fifth-year runner originally from Ballston Lake and a graduate of Shenendehowa High School was named the MAAC Cross Country Women’s Runner of the week four times this season, according to the Siena Saints athletic website .

Also according to the website, Lomascolo holds three Siena records, the best time in the women’s 6k, the women’s 5000-meter race, and the women’s 3000-meter race. She was also a part of the women’s 4×800 relay team that set the school record, as well as the distance medley relay team that holds the school record. She was named to the 2022 Women’s Cross Country All-MAAC Team.

