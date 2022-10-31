Find Out Why Roger Ferguson, Former Fed Vice Chairman, Thinks The Market Disconnect Is 'A Bit Of A Head Scratcher'

Read full article on original website
'Position For A Recovery In The Stock Market': 8 Experts React To October Jobs Report, What It Means For The Fed
The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, beating average economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. "We think it is prudent to position for a recovery in the stock market," one market expert said. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs...
US Concerned Iran May 'Attack' Saudi Arabia Soon: 'We Will Not Hesitate To Act In Defense'
The U.S. has expressed concerns about threats that Iran poses to Saudi Arabia and says it would not hesitate to respond if necessary. What Happened: "We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis," a National Security Council spokesperson said on Tuesday, reported Reuters.
Downsizing At Twitter After Musk Takeover, Big Pharma Chains To Pay $14B In Opioid Claims, Tesla Shutters 1st Showroom In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 02
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc TWTR under a $44 billion deal which followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her resignation...
Americans Shouldn't Blame Joe Biden For Inflation, This Economist Says: Look Beyond The Borders
In a poll conducted on Oct. 30 of 1,500 eligible voters in the U.S., 61% of respondents said that President Joe Biden and his policies are "significantly" or "fairly" to blame for the country's 40-year-high inflation rate. Forty-three percent of respondents blamed Biden and his policies significantly for inflation, 18%...
Top Economist El-Erian Says Wednesday's Stock Swings Prove Fed's Impact On Volatility: 'I Leave It To You To Judge...'
Allianz chief economic adviser and noted economist Mohamed El-Erian said the stock market’s volatile movement on Wednesday reinforced the Federal Reserve’s reputation as the biggest central bank contributor to market volatility "during an FOMC day." “What stocks have done so far today Reinforces this #Fed’s multi-year reputation as...
Legal Mushroom Products From Amanita Muscaria Shipped To 37 US States
Canadian-based producer of mushroom-derived health supplements Psyched Wellness Ltd. PSYCF has successfully completed the production and delivery of customers’ pre-orders of its Amanita muscaria extraction product, Calm, now shipped across the U.S. to as many as 37 states. Psyched aims to create premium mushroom-derived products to potentially lead North...
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Ford, AMD: Hawkish Fed, COVID-19 Woes Spur Retail Interest In These Stocks Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1.5% lower on Wednesday after witnessing a volatile session during Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s policy announcement. Although markets initially cheered the 75 basis points rate hike, which was in line with expectations, along with Powell’s indication of diminishing future hikes, the central bank’s anticipation of a higher bar for the interest rates led to a sell-off later.
What's Next For The Market After Aggressive Fed Rate Hike, Hot Jobs Report?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY lost 2.65% this week in the opening days of November after the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 14% in October, its best month since 1976. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. Wages were up 4.7% year-over-year and increased 0.4% from September.
HSBC's Top Shareholder Supports Splitting Up The Banking Giant
Ping An Insurance Co, HSBC Holdings plc's HSBC largest shareholder, has called for radical cost-cutting measures to boost the bank's profits. The insurance firm owns around 8% of the bank and said it would potentially support spinning off part of the company, Wall Street Journal reported. The company had previously...
Dogecoin Rally Halts, Bitcoin, Ethereum Down After Fed Rate Hike — But 1 Major Crypto Is Still Charging Ahead
Major coins traded in negative territory on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.8% to $999.6 billion at 9:31 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Arweave (AR) 37.4% $14.09. Litecoin (LTC) 15.3% $63.65. Mina (MINA) 15.3% $0.78.
New York Update: Cannabis Retail License Approvals, Timeline, Criticism Of New Commercial Guidance
On Thursday, Axel Bernabe of the New York's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) told a Business of Cannabis conference in New York City, that the first adult-use cannabis retailer licenses “could be approved in about two weeks.” He referred to plans for an upcoming Cannabis Control Board (CCB) meeting, expected to meet on November 21 when the first set of Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses could be approved.
Dow Surges 150 Points; US Economy Adds 261,000 Jobs
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of jobs data for the month of October. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 32,156.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,355.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 3,735.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
Dogecoin Plunges, Bitcoin, Ethereum Firm: Analyst Says Watch Out For This Memecoin Pattern Before Friday Jobs Data
Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped sharply Thursday evening, even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 0.8% to $1 trillion at 9:05 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.4% -0.3% $20,284.22. Ethereum ETH/USD 0.5% 1.1% $1,539.25. Dogecoin...
As A Water Crisis Threatens The Globe, These 3 Dividend Paying Water Utilities Could See Their Market Caps Balloon
The Invesco Water Resources ETF PHO is down approximately 21% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which is down roughly 22% year-to-date. Although water utilities have fallen in line with the market, they still make an attractive investment as water is one of the most important resources in the world.
Gray Television Misses On Q3 Due To Unexpected Pullback In Certain Key Political Races; Shares Plunge
Gray Television, Inc GTN reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $909 million, missing the consensus of $950.2 million. The company noted 3Q22 figures fell short of its expectations and guidance issued in early August due to an unexpected pullback in certain key political races. Broadcasting revenue grew...
Trump Sues New York AG Letitia James For 'Relentless Crusade' Against Him 'While Violent Crimes Skyrocket' In Her State
Former President Donald Trump said he's sued New York State Attorney General Letitia James in a Florida Court. What Happened: Trump said on Truth Social Wednesday that James had done "nothing" to protect New York against violent crimes and criminals while she attacks "great and upstanding businesses" like his own Trump Organization.
Traders Buy CVS Health, Caterpillar, Sell These Tech Majors On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he had sold shares of Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. Shares of both tech majors lost close to 4% on Wednesday. “The hardest trade is the right trade,” he stated.
5 New Jersey Fintechs Aiming To Make Your Financial Life Easier
While San Francisco and New York City may be the fintech capitals of America, New Jersey is quickly on the rise. According to the website Billtrust.com, many fintech companies are making the exodus from the Big Apple to the Garden State. Via the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the state...
50 Million Trapped In Slavery: Why This Canadian Entrepreneur Says Now Is The Time To Advocate For Them
Today, slavery remains, albeit carrying different names, says Ben Samaroo. “We have yet to encounter the watershed moment, just like we did with climate change." The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates nearly 50 million people are trapped in slavery. That doesn’t sit right with Ben Samaroo, a Canadian entrepreneur and...
