Atherton, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud

Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
ATHERTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tight security as Paul Pelosi returns home to San Francisco after hammer attack

SAN FRANCISCO - The Pelosi home in San Francisco was surrounded by federal security and San Francisco police, as Paul Pelosi returned from the hospital Thursday. "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. "Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA Jenkins under scrutiny after emails reveal she shared confidential case files

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Recently-unearthed emails show San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins might've broken the law when she sent classified case files to a personal email account back in 2021, when she was an assistant district attorney.Jenkins insisted Thursday that the emails "inappropriately, and potentially illegally, obtained" and she was initiating an investigation into their release. On Wednesday, Mission Local ran a story focusing on emails it obtained from the district attorney's office that showed Jenkins forwarding case files from her work account to the personal email account of fellow assistant district attorney Don Du Bain. She sent the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Investigators say car was buried in insurance fraud scheme

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — A car was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said Thursday. The convertible Mercedes was discovered last month by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley. Crews excavated the vehicle and police said no human remains were found after cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar were used to examine the scene. Investigators said they determined the Mercedes was buried for insurance fraud purposes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
ATHERTON, CA
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco entrepreneur assaulted with metal rod issues warning to always be alert

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco entrepreneur and longtime resident is speaking out after he was the victim in a violent assault in Lower Pacific Heights Sunday night. Richard Titus said he is sharing his story in part to remind people to stay alert -- even in familiar surroundings in supposedly safe neighborhoods. He hopes more people speak up about such crimes, so that the demand for a better quality of life in San Francisco will be heard by public officials. Titus said he had just parked his car in the area of Sutter and Baker Streets, and took a short walk to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 women robbed by armed suspect in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN)– Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from […]
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for San Jose hit-and-run that injured grandmom, toddler in crosswalk

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision last week which injured a grandmother and toddler walking in a San Jose crosswalk.The collision happened on Oct. 25 in the area of Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane in East San Jose. Security camera footage showed the grandmother pushing the stroller in a marked crosswalk when an older model Mazda sped through, barely missing hitting them straight on and sideswiping them to the ground.Both the woman and the child suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.On Oct. 27, police said an alert community member reported seeing a vehicle similar to images of the suspect vehicle distributed by police and reported on local media outlets. Officers responded to a home in San Jose and found the vehicle, along with 20-year-old resident Alexa Hadjilatiph, who police say admitted to being the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.Officers arrested Hadjilatiph of felony hit-and-run charges and booked her into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. She has since been released on bail.
SAN JOSE, CA

