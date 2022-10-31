Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
Related
Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud
Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
Investigators say car found buried in Atherton mansion backyard part of insurance fraud scheme
The convertible Mercedes was discovered last month by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley.
KTVU FOX 2
Tight security as Paul Pelosi returns home to San Francisco after hammer attack
SAN FRANCISCO - The Pelosi home in San Francisco was surrounded by federal security and San Francisco police, as Paul Pelosi returned from the hospital Thursday. "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. "Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home."
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
21 people arrested in $545 million catalytic converter theft scheme
Twenty-one people were arrested and or charged in connection to a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters across the nation, according to a press release the United States Department of Justice.
San Francisco DA Jenkins under scrutiny after emails reveal she shared confidential case files
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Recently-unearthed emails show San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins might've broken the law when she sent classified case files to a personal email account back in 2021, when she was an assistant district attorney.Jenkins insisted Thursday that the emails "inappropriately, and potentially illegally, obtained" and she was initiating an investigation into their release. On Wednesday, Mission Local ran a story focusing on emails it obtained from the district attorney's office that showed Jenkins forwarding case files from her work account to the personal email account of fellow assistant district attorney Don Du Bain. She sent the...
Investigators say car was buried in insurance fraud scheme
ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — A car was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said Thursday. The convertible Mercedes was discovered last month by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley. Crews excavated the vehicle and police said no human remains were found after cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar were used to examine the scene. Investigators said they determined the Mercedes was buried for insurance fraud purposes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
rwcpulse.com
Menlo Park police: Two women robbed by armed man on Bayfront Expressway
Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. Nov. 2 near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported...
Older woman apparently gets lost at San Jose Airport, resulting in brief security incident
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — There was a brief security incident Friday at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport after an older female passenger apparently turned backwards and returned to the terminal by accident. The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m. and the individual was briefly detained by security. Initial reports had mischaracterized the […]
San Francisco entrepreneur assaulted with metal rod issues warning to always be alert
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco entrepreneur and longtime resident is speaking out after he was the victim in a violent assault in Lower Pacific Heights Sunday night. Richard Titus said he is sharing his story in part to remind people to stay alert -- even in familiar surroundings in supposedly safe neighborhoods. He hopes more people speak up about such crimes, so that the demand for a better quality of life in San Francisco will be heard by public officials. Titus said he had just parked his car in the area of Sutter and Baker Streets, and took a short walk to...
VIDEO: Woman put in chokehold by security guard at SF nightclub
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A disturbing scene was caught on camera outside a San Francisco nightclub. A Black woman says she was placed in a chokehold by a security guard. “As I was screaming, ‘You’re choking me. You’re choking me. You’re choking me,’ he starts choking harder so that I couldn’t talk. That’s when I […]
Graphic photos show injuries to 7-Eleven employee who survived deadly attack
Caution: This story contains graphic photos that some viewers might find disturbing. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A victim who survived a deadly attack at a 7-Eleven store in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley has shared photos of their injuries with KRON4. The victim, an employee at the store where the attack took place, is seen bandaged, […]
77-year-old man brutally beaten to death outside San Francisco 7-Eleven, police say: 'Senseless violence'
A 77-year-old man was brutally beaten to death outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in San Francisco earlier this week in what police have called a random attack.
2 women robbed by armed suspect in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN)– Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from […]
Woman arrested for San Jose hit-and-run that injured grandmom, toddler in crosswalk
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision last week which injured a grandmother and toddler walking in a San Jose crosswalk.The collision happened on Oct. 25 in the area of Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane in East San Jose. Security camera footage showed the grandmother pushing the stroller in a marked crosswalk when an older model Mazda sped through, barely missing hitting them straight on and sideswiping them to the ground.Both the woman and the child suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.On Oct. 27, police said an alert community member reported seeing a vehicle similar to images of the suspect vehicle distributed by police and reported on local media outlets. Officers responded to a home in San Jose and found the vehicle, along with 20-year-old resident Alexa Hadjilatiph, who police say admitted to being the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.Officers arrested Hadjilatiph of felony hit-and-run charges and booked her into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. She has since been released on bail.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow in Santa Clara turns violent, gunfire erupts
The mayor of Santa Clara says there needs to be a regional solution to sideshows or stunt driving that can lead to dangerous conditions and escalating violence. Over the weekend, a sideshow turned violent as gunfire erupted.
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
KSBW.com
Public outcry after 2 Santa Cruz teens were taken to reunification camp on viral video
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Cell phone video that has gone viral on social media showing the violent removal of two children from a Santa Cruz home caught in the middle of a custody battle is leading friends and community leaders to call for change. That video shows the siblings...
Former Santa Clara County sheriff found guilty on 6 counts of corruption, misconduct
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was found guilty on six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct, the Santa Clara County Superior Court confirmed to KRON4 Thursday afternoon. Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff. The guilty verdict would have meant Smith’s removal from her position. […]
Comments / 1