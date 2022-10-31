ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD’s Cold Case Team cracking decades-old cases in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last Thursday, Las Vegas police arrested 64-year-old Paul Nuttall for the murder of then-25-year-old Sandra Difelice. The crime happened in December of 1980, nearly 42 years ago. Late last year, the department linked a deceased suspect to the murders of 16-year-old Kim Bryant in 1979...
Las Vegas police looking for missing teen last seen on Halloween

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a 17-year-old last seen on Halloween. Timothy Miller was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 6100 block of W. Charleston Boulevard. Police said Miller may exhibit aggressive behavior. Police said not to approach Miller and...
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old

UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death of a woman hit by a suspected DUI driver over the Halloween weekend marked the 125th traffic-related fatality in the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman’s mother on Wednesday shared how her daughter’s life is not just another statistic....
Pregnant woman hit by car in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pregnant woman was hit by a car Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Nov. 3 on E. Harmon Ave. north of S. Nellis Blvd. According to police, a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Nellis when a pregnant woman entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis. The woman was hit by the car and the car drove away, police said.
Driver hits 10 vehicles, kills bicyclist near Maryland Parkway, Flamingo

UPDATE - 9:30 P.M. Police say one person is dead and a suspected drunk driver has serious injuries after a crash involving pedestrians and multiple cars near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. Police say the driver struck one vehicle and two bicyclists before hitting 9 more vehicles near that intersection.
Las Vegas airport signage slowly transitioning to Harry Reid name

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners received an update on the airport renaming project Tuesday morning. County leaders approved the project in February 2021. Since then, the Clark County Aviation Director says crews have changed out signs at the Sunset Road airport viewing area, the Arrivals curb, entrance doors, baggage claim and some parking garage areas.
Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash

Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD. When the Clark County School District makes a purchase more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. Law enforcement officers from across the U.S. executed a coordinated...
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores

First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
CCSD police say suspected impaired driver was 2x over legal limit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers with the Clark County School District Police Department say a suspected impaired driver is accused of having a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit. According to CCSD police, the driver, who was not identified by police, was observed traveling...
Drivers announced for F1 Las Vegas launch party

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four popular Formula 1 drivers will be in Las Vegas this weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party on the Strip. Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Alex Albon will all be in attendance for the party and car run, set for Caesars Palace on Saturday, Nov. 5.
