Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
LVMPD’s Cold Case Team cracking decades-old cases in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last Thursday, Las Vegas police arrested 64-year-old Paul Nuttall for the murder of then-25-year-old Sandra Difelice. The crime happened in December of 1980, nearly 42 years ago. Late last year, the department linked a deceased suspect to the murders of 16-year-old Kim Bryant in 1979...
Las Vegas police looking for missing teen last seen on Halloween
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a 17-year-old last seen on Halloween. Timothy Miller was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 6100 block of W. Charleston Boulevard. Police said Miller may exhibit aggressive behavior. Police said not to approach Miller and...
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old
UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death of a woman hit by a suspected DUI driver over the Halloween weekend marked the 125th traffic-related fatality in the jurisdiction of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman’s mother on Wednesday shared how her daughter’s life is not just another statistic....
Pregnant woman hit by car in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pregnant woman was hit by a car Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Nov. 3 on E. Harmon Ave. north of S. Nellis Blvd. According to police, a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Nellis when a pregnant woman entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis. The woman was hit by the car and the car drove away, police said.
Las Vegas Strip to see lane closures Thursday-Sunday for free F1 fan event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those traveling around the Las Vegas Strip should be advised of lane and road closures that will be in place due to Formula 1′s free fan event. According to a news release, lane and road closures will impact both north and southbound portions of the Las Vegas Strip for the event.
Driver hits 10 vehicles, kills bicyclist near Maryland Parkway, Flamingo
UPDATE - 9:30 P.M. Police say one person is dead and a suspected drunk driver has serious injuries after a crash involving pedestrians and multiple cars near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. Police say the driver struck one vehicle and two bicyclists before hitting 9 more vehicles near that intersection.
Las Vegas airport signage slowly transitioning to Harry Reid name
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners received an update on the airport renaming project Tuesday morning. County leaders approved the project in February 2021. Since then, the Clark County Aviation Director says crews have changed out signs at the Sunset Road airport viewing area, the Arrivals curb, entrance doors, baggage claim and some parking garage areas.
Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash
Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores
Las Vegas investigative reporter’s murder caught on camera, shown to grand jury
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The murder of Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was caught on camera. FOX5 obtained the shocking video through a public records request for the evidence presented to a grand jury. German, of the Las Vegas Review Journal, was killed outside his home in September....
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores
Randy’s Donuts celebrating 70th birthday with 70-cent doughnuts in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While Randy’s Donuts may have just opened its Las Vegas store earlier this year, the eatery has actually been around for decades in Southern California. In celebration of its upcoming milestone 70th birthday, Randy’s Donuts announced that it will sell its famous doughnuts for...
City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
New hotel-casino proposal on the Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal for a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip got the green light from Clark County officials, though there is no timeframe for when construction could start. The Clark County Zoning Commission approved a proposal from Tilman Fertitta and Fertitta Entertainment, which...
DOJ: Two Nevadans connected to nationwide catalytic converter theft ring, netting millions
Family accuses Henderson police of killing 12-year-old boy during hostage situation
NDOT is adding lanes to I-15 corridor between Sloan, Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To keep up with the growth of Southern Nevada the Department of Transportation is taking on new projects to keep traffic manageable in the Las Vegas valley. The latest project will cover a nine-mile stretch in the I-15 corridor from Sloan road up to Warm...
CCSD police say suspected impaired driver was 2x over legal limit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers with the Clark County School District Police Department say a suspected impaired driver is accused of having a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit. According to CCSD police, the driver, who was not identified by police, was observed traveling...
Drivers announced for F1 Las Vegas launch party
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four popular Formula 1 drivers will be in Las Vegas this weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party on the Strip. Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Alex Albon will all be in attendance for the party and car run, set for Caesars Palace on Saturday, Nov. 5.
