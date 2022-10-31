ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Fort Fisher holding groundbreaking for visitor center, archaeology lab. Festival Latino is back...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wave Transit offering free rides on Election Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All Wave Transit services will be offered for free on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Per Wave’s Facebook, fixed-route buses, RideMICRO, and UNCW Shuttles will all be free. Keep in mind that while you can vote anywhere in your county during one-stop early voting, you...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Novant Health holding Save the Date hiring event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the NCWorks Career Center at 1994 South 17th Street. The event is hosted by NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board. The following nursing support, non-clinical...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday, November 7. As part of a transportation bond, the City of Wilmington will begin its Racine Drive at New Centre Drive Intersection Improvements Project to add a new turning lane. The project is meant to reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend

Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. CDC’s new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late. Updated: 36...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Accident shuts down northbound lane on South College Road

Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Wilmington City Council approves use...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, seeking person of interest

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT provides update on Leland road construction

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road work remains constantly ongoing around the Cape Fear, with several projects taking place in the Leland area. According to the NCDOT, work continues on US North and South near US 74. The northbound work has been completed, with the southbound work expected to be finished by the end of this week.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

One person killed in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Wilmington on Tuesday evening. The Wilmington Police Department responded to the crash in the 700 block of S. College Road just after 10:00 p.m. According to police, two vehicles collided, killing one person. The name of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Local man charged for not completing work

ELIZABETHTOWN — Timothy David McDaniel, 39 of Elizabethtown, was recently charged after THE Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of McDaniel being hired to do handyman work and not completing the tasks that he had already been paid to do. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office would like...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

