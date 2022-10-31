Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
Fort Fisher holding groundbreaking for visitor center, archaeology lab. Festival Latino is back...
WECT
Wave Transit offering free rides on Election Day
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All Wave Transit services will be offered for free on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Per Wave’s Facebook, fixed-route buses, RideMICRO, and UNCW Shuttles will all be free. Keep in mind that while you can vote anywhere in your county during one-stop early voting, you...
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
An out-of-the-world experience: Pender County science teacher is selected to be a NASA space ambassador.
WECT
Novant Health holding Save the Date hiring event
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the NCWorks Career Center at 1994 South 17th Street. The event is hosted by NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board. The following nursing support, non-clinical...
WECT
Construction to begin on Racine Drive on Monday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should be prepared for a construction project to begin along Racine Drive on Monday, November 7. As part of a transportation bond, the City of Wilmington will begin its Racine Drive at New Centre Drive Intersection Improvements Project to add a new turning lane. The project is meant to reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area.
WECT
Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend
CDC's new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late.
WECT
Boil water advisory for parts of Columbus County for next 24 hours
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Areas in Columbus County are now under a 24-hour boil water advisory after local contractors bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System as of about 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The areas affected include:. Fowler Road.
WECT
An out-of-the-world experience: Pender County science teacher is selected to be a NASA space ambassador
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning.
WECT
Accident shuts down northbound lane on South College Road
Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding.
WECT
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, seeking person of interest
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
WECT
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the...
WECT
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene, though one now says he does not see a future with the Sheriff’s Office under Greene’s leadership. “He’s continued to run but he will never serve another day as sheriff because...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT provides update on Leland road construction
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road work remains constantly ongoing around the Cape Fear, with several projects taking place in the Leland area. According to the NCDOT, work continues on US North and South near US 74. The northbound work has been completed, with the southbound work expected to be finished by the end of this week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Wilmington on Tuesday evening. The Wilmington Police Department responded to the crash in the 700 block of S. College Road just after 10:00 p.m. According to police, two vehicles collided, killing one person. The name of...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: unseasonable heat continues with relief in sight, eyeing possible tropical development
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Temperatures are still on the upswing in your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Expect warm 80s for highs and muggy 60s for lows through Monday before much cooler air returns for Veterans Day. Patchy drizzle or light rain is...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise near records, watching the southeast U.S. for possible tropical development
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday afternoon to you! Temperatures are on the upswing in your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Expect warm 80s for highs and muggy 60s for lows through this weekend and into next week. The jet stream will not sufficiently buckle for any chilly / cold air intrusions until after Veterans Day.
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, per an announcement on Friday, Nov. 4. Janvariah Brewington is 22 years old and was last seen near Dolphin Drive off of Sunset Harbor Road in Bolivia. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at around 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Local man charged for not completing work
ELIZABETHTOWN — Timothy David McDaniel, 39 of Elizabethtown, was recently charged after THE Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of McDaniel being hired to do handyman work and not completing the tasks that he had already been paid to do. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office would like...
