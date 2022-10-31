Shelley Duvall From ‘The Shining’ Returns For First Movie In 20 Years

Shelley Duvall is coming out of retirement! Shelley, best known for her role in The Shining, hasn’t acted in 20 years. Her final film appearance was in a 2002 film called Manna from Heaven, also starring Shirley Jones and Cloris Leachman. Around the same time, she announced her retirement and has mainly stayed out of the spotlight.

She is returning for a role in a new independent horror-thriller called the Forest Hills. It also stars Dee Wallace, Edward Furlong, and Chiko Mendez. Chiko will play a disturbed man who suffers head trauma while camping. After, he starts experiencing horrible visions. Shelley will play his mother in the film and his inner voice.

Actress Shelley Duvall will act again after a 20-year hiatus

THE SHINING, Shelley Duvall, 1980, (c) Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

The writer-director Scott Goldberg talked about the film and how excited he was to have Shelley involved in the project. He shared, “We are huge fans of ‘The Shining’ and it’s honestly one of my favorite horror movies of all time, up there with John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ and George A. Romero’s ‘Day of the Dead’ with the dark tones they delivered in their movies, along with perfect scores and elements that make them my personal favorites. Shelley contributed to ‘The Shining’ being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all, and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation.”

POPEYE, from left: Robin Williams, Shelley Duvall, 1980, © Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

Shelley is also known for her work in Annie Hall, Three Women, Roxanne, Popeye, Thieves Like Us, and many more. She also worked as a writer and producer and has received a Peabody Award and the Cannes Film Festival’s prize for Best Actress.

3 WOMEN, (aka THREE WOMEN, aka 3 FEMMES), Shelley Duvall, 1977, TM & ©20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection

In more recent years, she gained some attention for her appearance on The Dr. Phil Show where she talked about her mental illness. She was later taken to a mental health facility after making some odd comments. Hopefully, she got the help she needed and is excited about her new role.