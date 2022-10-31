ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options

Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
News-Medical.net

A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination

In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
getnews.info

Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market to Observe Impressive Growth by (2022-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Boehringer Ingelheim, FibroGen, Bristol-Myers Squibb

The Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial...
MedicalXpress

New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures

Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
Benzinga

US Market Poised To End Week On High Note: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally As Investors' Attention Moves Away From Fed Rate Hike To Friday's Jobs Report

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Friday, as rate worries abate and the market prepares to focus on the next big catalyst. On Thursday, the major averages opened lower and moved mostly below the unchanged line before closing firmly in the red, as lingering worries concerning interest rates, mixed economic data and earnings disappointments dragged stocks lower.
Benzinga

$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity

Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Benzinga

Looking At Generac Hldgs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Generac Hldgs. Looking at options history for Generac Hldgs GNRC we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.
cgtlive.com

REGENXBIO’s Gene Therapy Improves Diabetic Retinopathy Disease Severity

The RGX-314 gene therapy (REGENXBIO) improved disease severity in patients with diabetic retinopathy (DR), according to new data from the phase 1/2 ALTITUDE study (NCT04567550).1. Data from the study were presented by Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS, assistant professor of ophthalmology, adult and pediatric vitreoretinal surgery and diseases, Duke University Eye...
cgtlive.com

RDEB Cell Therapy Improves Wound Healing and Reduces Pain

Abeona has announced topline results from its phase 3 VIITAL study of EB-101. The autologous cell therapy EB-101 (Abeona Therapeutics) significantly improved wound healing and reduced pain in people with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), according to updated data from the phase 3 VIITAL study (NCT04227106). The study met both...
