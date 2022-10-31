Read full article on original website
Related
Gray Television Misses On Q3 Due To Unexpected Pullback In Certain Key Political Races; Shares Plunge
Gray Television, Inc GTN reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $909 million, missing the consensus of $950.2 million. The company noted 3Q22 figures fell short of its expectations and guidance issued in early August due to an unexpected pullback in certain key political races. Broadcasting revenue grew...
Why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Expects This COVID Stock Play To Appreciate 1,200% By 2026
COVID-19 play Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM is down about 40% year-to-date, reflecting a general negative sentiment toward tech stocks. Money manager Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, which holds Zoom Video in two of its ETFs — the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW — is upbeat about the stock despite the weakness.
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
News-Medical.net
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
getnews.info
Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market to Observe Impressive Growth by (2022-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Boehringer Ingelheim, FibroGen, Bristol-Myers Squibb
The Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial...
MedicalXpress
New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
US Market Poised To End Week On High Note: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally As Investors' Attention Moves Away From Fed Rate Hike To Friday's Jobs Report
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Friday, as rate worries abate and the market prepares to focus on the next big catalyst. On Thursday, the major averages opened lower and moved mostly below the unchanged line before closing firmly in the red, as lingering worries concerning interest rates, mixed economic data and earnings disappointments dragged stocks lower.
Pfizer says it has made an RSV vaccine that protects newborns against severe illness — and will file for FDA approval within weeks
A new RSV vaccine for pregnant people from Pfizer protected newborns from severe disease for at least 6 months.
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity
Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
fuboTV Posts Double-Digit Growth In North America In Q3 Aided By Aggregation Of Premium Sports, News, Entertainment
FuboTV Inc FUBO reported third-quarter revenue growth of 43% year-on-year to $224.8 million, beating the consensus of $213.2 million. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.52) beat the consensus loss of $(0.73). Adjusted EBITDA margin loss improved by 1,062 bps to (41.2)%. North America Streaming: Revenue grew 40% Y/Y to $219.2 million...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Looking At Generac Hldgs's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Generac Hldgs. Looking at options history for Generac Hldgs GNRC we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.
LSD Microdosing Yields Positive Outcomes In Phase 1 Study, More Trials On Depression & Existential Distress
Holding company Blackhawk Growth Corp.BLRZF's subsidiary company MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd shared the positive data gathered from its Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing LSD formulation in 80 healthy participants. A practical summary of the outcomes collected at this stage: microdoses of LSD have not shown severe adverse effects -though jitteriness...
Telus Clocks ~10% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Customer Additions; Boosts Dividend By 7.2%
Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) reported third-quarter FY22 operating revenues and other income growth of 9.9% year-on-year to CA$4.67 billion. Total telecom subscriber connections grew 6.3% Y/Y to 17.7 million. It made 347,000 new customer net additions in the quarter, up 27,000 over last year, including 150,000 mobile phones, 124,000 connected...
cgtlive.com
REGENXBIO’s Gene Therapy Improves Diabetic Retinopathy Disease Severity
The RGX-314 gene therapy (REGENXBIO) improved disease severity in patients with diabetic retinopathy (DR), according to new data from the phase 1/2 ALTITUDE study (NCT04567550).1. Data from the study were presented by Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS, assistant professor of ophthalmology, adult and pediatric vitreoretinal surgery and diseases, Duke University Eye...
Major REITs Now Hitting New 52-Week Lows As The Fed Raises Interest Rates Further
The Federal Reserve continues to make it tough for real estate investment trusts (REITs). After raising rates even more this week, investors dumped major REITs so much that a number of them tanked to new lows for the last 52 weeks. Almost anyone who purchased these for the dividend payments over the last year is now at a loss with the position.
4 DoorDash Analysts Break Down A Blockbuster Quarter: Still Bullish, But There's A Few Issues
After posting better-than-expected third-quarter results, DoorDash Inc DASH received four price target changes from analysts. Although still bullish, price targets were lowered to reflect a more conservative estimate based on the stock trading at 30x 2023 adjusted EBITDA, which may keep investors from taking the risk. The Analysts: Needham’s analyst...
Dogecoin Plunges, Bitcoin, Ethereum Firm: Analyst Says Watch Out For This Memecoin Pattern Before Friday Jobs Data
Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped sharply Thursday evening, even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 0.8% to $1 trillion at 9:05 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.4% -0.3% $20,284.22. Ethereum ETH/USD 0.5% 1.1% $1,539.25. Dogecoin...
cgtlive.com
RDEB Cell Therapy Improves Wound Healing and Reduces Pain
Abeona has announced topline results from its phase 3 VIITAL study of EB-101. The autologous cell therapy EB-101 (Abeona Therapeutics) significantly improved wound healing and reduced pain in people with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), according to updated data from the phase 3 VIITAL study (NCT04227106). The study met both...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0