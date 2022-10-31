Read full article on original website
Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash
Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
According to the Texas Department Of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harrison County on Sunday. The crash happened on I-20 after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash.
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
1 Woman Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Kilgore on Wednesday. The crash happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant.
Rural Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Choking Assault
A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.
District: Tyler High students, staff safe after shelter in place due to suspicious vehicle
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD says staff and students are safe after officials placed Tyler High under a "shelter in place" due to a suspicious vehicle in the campus parking lot Friday afternoon. There was no lockdown and students were placed in a shelter in place, Jennifer Hines, Tyler...
Animal Care Tech Killed
Officials search for missing woman in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who was reported missing Wednesday in the Elkhart area. Courtney Dollgener, 34, was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, light pink shirt, black pants and maroon shoes. She has hazel eyes, black hair, weighs 250 pounds and is 5' tall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.
Elkhart ISD Pulls Together After Bus Accident
ELKHART – Students, parents and school staff got together for their annual Elkhart Independent School District (EISD) family school reunion event only days after a bus traveling to an Elk football game rolled over injuring several people on board. As reported in the Messenger, the school bus was carrying...
Rusk County deputy no-billed after fatal officer-involved shooting
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County deputy who was under investigation following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 was no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The grand jury decided there was not enough evidence to indict the deputy for the incident, and the case […]
3-year-old, 8-year-old boys taken from their mother in Tyler found safe
TYLER, Texas — A 3-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy in Tyler have been found safe in Arkansas, police said Friday afternoon. Tyler police said the Arkansas State Police stopped Servando Vazquez, 38, of Tennessee, in the maroon Dodge dually and located both the 3-year-old and the 8-year-old child in the vehicle unharmed.
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has been no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday after they heard details about a shooting he was involved in on Sept. 14 that resulted in a man’s death. This is according to the Rusk County sheriff and the district attorney’s office.
Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust
TYLER, Texas — Early this morning Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriffs executed a search and arrest warrant. An adult male and adult female were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriffs Office. According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were...
Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
