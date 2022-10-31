A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO