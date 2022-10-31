ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KTRE

Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash

LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Rural Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Choking Assault

A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTRE

Animal Care Tech Killed

SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who was reported missing Wednesday in the Elkhart area. Courtney Dollgener, 34, was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, light pink shirt, black pants and maroon shoes. She has hazel eyes, black hair, weighs 250 pounds and is 5' tall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.
KILGORE, TX
messenger-news.com

Elkhart ISD Pulls Together After Bus Accident

ELKHART – Students, parents and school staff got together for their annual Elkhart Independent School District (EISD) family school reunion event only days after a bus traveling to an Elk football game rolled over injuring several people on board. As reported in the Messenger, the school bus was carrying...
ELKHART, TX
CBS19

3-year-old, 8-year-old boys taken from their mother in Tyler found safe

TYLER, Texas — A 3-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy in Tyler have been found safe in Arkansas, police said Friday afternoon. Tyler police said the Arkansas State Police stopped Servando Vazquez, 38, of Tennessee, in the maroon Dodge dually and located both the 3-year-old and the 8-year-old child in the vehicle unharmed.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust

TYLER, Texas — Early this morning Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriffs executed a search and arrest warrant. An adult male and adult female were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriffs Office. According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were...
WINNSBORO, TX
CBS19

Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash. Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
