Carolina Beach residents advised to expect large amounts of smoke Saturday morning
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Carolina Beach, you may see a lot of smoke Saturday morning. The Carolina Beach Fire Department will be conducting live fire training beginning at 8:30 a.m. Officials say the training will take place at a structure at the corner of...
Heading Down South and Worried about Missing Wawa? Cape Fear Not
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in N.C., reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
More than 445k pounds of litter picked-up along Cape Fear area roadways this year
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Litter costs millions to clean up and it can have a negative impact on tourism. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a mess along highways could push them to pick another place to visit in the future. According to the DOT, the first...
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
Three Bridge Tour lets bicyclists explore scenic Brunswick County beaches
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Happening Saturday is the Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands’ annual Three Bridge Tour, a fundraising event held in southern Brunswick County. The event raises money for those in need in the community, with a special focus on youth organizations. Ed O’Neill is...
Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work has begun on New Hanover County’s newest park. Construction for Hanover Pines Nature Park (formerly Battle Park) kicked off on Tuesday. Located just south of Manassas Drive, the 42.5 acre park is along Carolina Beach Road. The area will be a...
New Hanover County partners with City of Wilmington to hold 1898 educational events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Several events will be taking place over the next 10 days in New Hanover County to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’État. Thursday’s ‘lunchtime lesson’ is one of many events happening around the city.
Wilmington’s only tree giveaway of season taking place Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees is distributing 1,400 trees this Saturday in its only tree giveaway of the season. The trees will be handed out from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium parking lot on Carolina Beach Road. “We are so...
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
21st annual Festival Latino returns to New Hanover County following pandemic pause
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The largest Latino event in North Carolina is back following a two-year pandemic pause, and it’s happening this weekend. The 21st annual Festival Latino will be held at Ogden Park Saturday and Sunday. It’s a multi-cultural celebration with food, crafts, music, and family fun.
Cape Fear Festival of Trees returning to NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One of the area’s longest-running and favorite holiday events is returning this month. The Cape Fear Festival of Trees starts November 18th at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher and will run through January 2, 2023. The event will be open daily from...
Indigenous Peoples art installation unveiled at UNCW
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new art installation honoring Indigenous Peoples is now on display at UNCW. The artwork was unveiled Thursday evening, and honors southeastern North Carolina’s tribal communities. Artist Jessica Clark — a member of the Lumbee Tribe of NC — designed the works. She is...
Leland awarded grant for Highway 17 pedestrian safety improvements
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews are planning to improve pedestrian safety at a busy Leland intersection. The Town of Leland has been awarded a $666,623 grant from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) for the improvements. The project will install an at-grade pedestrian crossing on US Highway...
Accident shuts down northbound lane on South College Road
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Nov. 1, a two-vehicle crash had shut down the northbound lanes on South College Road near the Cookout restaurant, which is located close to Hurst Drive and Hoggard Drive. According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries,...
Local woman upset after Horry Co. auditor launches investigation on sister's car tags
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 News is working for you, after a viewer reached out because they received a notice from the Horry County Auditor's Office about a car with out-of-state tags parked at her home. Her concern was that the notice was for her sister's car, and...
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
More information expected this month about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina wells
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a community information meeting in southeastern North Carolina at the end of the month to update information on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public...
