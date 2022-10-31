ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work has begun on New Hanover County’s newest park. Construction for Hanover Pines Nature Park (formerly Battle Park) kicked off on Tuesday. Located just south of Manassas Drive, the 42.5 acre park is along Carolina Beach Road. The area will be a...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s only tree giveaway of season taking place Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees is distributing 1,400 trees this Saturday in its only tree giveaway of the season. The trees will be handed out from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium parking lot on Carolina Beach Road. “We are so...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Festival of Trees returning to NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One of the area’s longest-running and favorite holiday events is returning this month. The Cape Fear Festival of Trees starts November 18th at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher and will run through January 2, 2023. The event will be open daily from...
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Indigenous Peoples art installation unveiled at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new art installation honoring Indigenous Peoples is now on display at UNCW. The artwork was unveiled Thursday evening, and honors southeastern North Carolina’s tribal communities. Artist Jessica Clark — a member of the Lumbee Tribe of NC — designed the works. She is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland awarded grant for Highway 17 pedestrian safety improvements

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews are planning to improve pedestrian safety at a busy Leland intersection. The Town of Leland has been awarded a $666,623 grant from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) for the improvements. The project will install an at-grade pedestrian crossing on US Highway...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Accident shuts down northbound lane on South College Road

Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Wilmington City Council approves use...
WILMINGTON, NC
myhorrynews.com

Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Nov. 1, a two-vehicle crash had shut down the northbound lanes on South College Road near the Cookout restaurant, which is located close to Hurst Drive and Hoggard Drive. According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

