WHIZ
Candidates Visit Zanesville Ahead of Tuesday’s Election
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio GOP candidates on the ballot in next Tuesday’s election made a stop in Zanesville this afternoon. Part of the statewide “Fighting and Winning for Ohio bus tour, all 10 of the men and women on the Republican ticket rallied in front of crowds of supporters downtown at Bryan Place.
WHIZ
Ohio high court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant...
WHIZ
ZMCHD Hosting Free Car Seat Check
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Three out of four child safety seats are not used correctly according to the Ohio Department of Health. For that reason, the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, partnered with Stark County Health Department is hosting a Free Car Seat Check this Saturday, November 5th From 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM.
WHIZ
William L. “Lee” Amos
William LeRoy “Lee” Amos Jr., 75, of Nashport passed away peacefully on Saturday September 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family following a courageous, hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 14, 1947, to the late Gladys Kirk Queen and William L. Amos Sr.
WHIZ
Charges filed in Coshocton drug investigation
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Coshocton man has been charged in connection to a drug investigation. Authorities said 53-year-old Leonard T. Anderson was formally charged with Trafficking Cocaine, a 1st degree felony. Anderson was arrested on Thursday following the execution of a...
WHIZ
Sharon “Mimi” (Richardson) Wise
Sharon Richardson Wise, 81, born July 16, 1941, passed away at her home surrounded by family on November 1, 2022. Sharon is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Robert L. Wise; daughter, Susan (Kirt) Jones; son, Jeffrey (Crystal) Wise; grandchildren, Adam (Shaye) Jones, Andrew (Kendall) Jones, Ali (Kyle) Colopy, Shania (Tiara Krouskoupf) Wise; seven great-grandchildren, Lilah, Peyton, Duke, Delaney, Iris, Eli, Liam and many special cousins, all of whom she loved dearly.
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio playoff football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Three Muskingum Valley League teams have advanced to the second round of the high school football playoffs. And you can hear all three teams in action on WHIZ Radio. On Z92 Radio the Tri-Valley Scotties welcome five seed Bloom-Carroll to Jack Anderson Stadium. Bloom-Carroll has been...
WHIZ
Myra Lynn Bevan
Myra Lynn Bevan, 63, of McConnelsville, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Highland Oaks Health Center. Myra was born May 19, 1959 in Dover, Ohio, daughter of the late Martha M. (Neal) and Herman Glazer. In addition to her parents, Myra is also preceded in death by her sister, Judy Glazer.
WHIZ
Byesville Police Investigate Suspicious Candy Bar
Byesville Police said children that trick-or-treated in the village shouldn’t consume their Halloween Candy. The Byesville Police said that a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s bag was unopened and had a pin-sized hole in the wrapper. A field test conducted at the Byesville Police Department showed a presumptively positive result for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. However, authorities said a control test of the same brand of candy bar bought at a nearby gas station showed the same results.
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged in drug bust
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man has been charged in connection to a drug bust. Authorities announced Thursday that 33-year-old Jonathan R. Art was formally charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, a 2nd degree felony. A search warrant was executed Tuesday on South 18th Street near Hall Park in Coshocton. Authorities said...
WHIZ
Linda K. Pletcher
Linda K. Pletcher, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on November 3, 2022 at her home in Stovertown surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Genesis Hospice. Linda was born on May 18, 1949 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Raymond F....
WHIZ
ZAAP Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet the Zanesville Appalachian Art Project November Artist of the Month, Sharon Dean. Her work will be on display at the ZAAP Gallery through the rest of this month, including at the First Friday Art Walk. A self-proclaimed ‘Art Tourist,’ Dean travels the Midwest, enjoying the...
WHIZ
Salvation Army in Need of Turkeys
ZANESVILLE, Oh – November is here and Thanksgiving and the Salvation Army’s hot meals program is fast approaching. However, with those hot meals comes the need for turkeys and other essentials necessary to provide the meals. The Salvation Army is asking for donations of turkeys of any size...
WHIZ
Regional Semi-Final Volleyball
Newark Catholic will move on to the regional finals on Saturday after defeating Trimble in straight sets. There they will play Tuscarwaras Central Catholic who went five sets with Shenandoah. The game will take place Saturday at 3pm at Pickerington North. DIII. The Meadowbrook Colts find themselves in the regional...
WHIZ
Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride
ZANESVILLE, OH- If you love motorcycles then you’re going to love this event. Rushing Wind Biker Church is hosting a special fundraiser called Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride where all of the motorcycle communities come together and support the underprivileged children. Pastor at Rushing Wind Biker Church Michael McGuire...
WHIZ
Rambo Memorial Health Offering Free Flu Shots
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, there is still plenty of time. Rambo Memorial Health is offering both regular vaccines as well as a limited number of high-dose shots for those 65 and over. 27 hundred vaccines have already been administered by Ramb,...
WHIZ
Zanesville Fire Department: Changing Batteries in Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide Detectors
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zanesville Fire Department wants to remind the citizens of Zanesville to check your batteries every six months on both your smoke detectors and your carbon monoxide detectors. Fire Fighter and Paramedic at the Zanesville Fire Department David Lovejoy informed us about why it’s important to check your...
WHIZ
Muskingum University QB Breaks Career Passing Yards Record
NEW CONCORD, OH- Muskingum University quarterback Jordan Garrett has had an impressive senior season. He has 17 touchdowns on the year and has won OAC player of the week. Last Saturday he broke the record for most career passing yards in program history. “It’s a pretty cool feeling overall. I...
WHIZ
Jeanna Schlitters
Jeanne Patricia Schlitters, 90, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Altercare of Zanesville. Jeanne was born in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Earl Lionel and Elizabeth Lucille (Bamborough) Morrison. In addition to her parents, Jeanne is also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Schlitters. Jeanne leaves to...
WHIZ
Fraternal Order of Police Zane Lodge #5 Comedy Night Fundraiser at Bryan’s Place
ZANESVILLE, OH- A special event will have you laughing in your seats while helping support the Fraternal Order of Police. The organization is hosting a Comedy Night where you can enjoy two comedians for just twenty dollars. FOP Zane Lodge #5 President Phil Michel said that money raised by the night of laughter will go back into some of the programs supported by the FOP.
