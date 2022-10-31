Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Body of missing woman found in Green River
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. – The body of Elza Jo Kolle has been recovered from the Green River. After several days of searching, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office says Kolle, 28, was found around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Kolle went missing Saturday night when her car crashed into...
WBKO
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alvaton community members have reported being scammed by a man claiming to seal driveways. From what concerned citizens have reported, Michael Tinker would convince customers to hand over cash prior to completing the job and in turn not have to charge them tax. The Warren...
Boil water advisory issued for Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County Water District #3 has issued a boil water advisory due to a line repair on Thursday. According to officials, the advisory impacts the following areas: South Carrollton from Highway 431 to Highway 81 and all side roads 71 Highway 81 to 759 Highway 81 and all side roads […]
WBKO
Barren County Judge-Executive Race: Micheal Hale
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re less than a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.
WBKO
Barren County Judge-Executive Race: Jamie Bewley Byrd
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.
wevv.com
High-speed chase in Ohio County ends after turn down dead-end street, sheriff says
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, say a man was arrested after starting a high-speed chase. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Wednesday, when deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force tried to pull over a green Ford Ranger on Highway 54 in Fordsville. The sheriff's...
wnky.com
THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”
As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
wnky.com
WKU unveils new Disaster Science Operations Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Western Kentucky University dedicated its new Disaster Science Operations Center. The new center will bridge together students and staff who work in Meteorology, Emergency Management Disaster Science and Homeland Security Science. The connection will improve emergency disaster mitigation, management and response. With the tornado last year, these students...
WBKO
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
Gov. Beshear says McLean County to receive over $300,000 in funding
Governor Andy Beshear announced $317,464 in funding will go to McLean County to resurface a road and renovate a park.
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky breaks ground on Bowling Green Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined federal, state and local leaders on Wednesday to break ground on the $50 million Bowling Green Veterans Center in Warren County. What You Need To Know. Officials broke ground on the new Bowling Green Veterans Center on Wednesday. The $50 million...
jpinews.com
Solar Energy coming to Hart County brings both concerns and support
Solar energy is coming to Hart County, and it might look a little different than what most people expect. A Solar Farm, containing solar panel grids, will be placed on over 500 acres along L & N Turnpike Road (KY 335) from I-65 to Rowletts. A solar farm is a...
lakercountry.com
KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WBKO
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested one person after a shooting on Tuesday night. Faisl Alzharani, 25, of Bowling Green, was charged with the following:. operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. trafficking in marijuana. buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. two counts of...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
wnky.com
Woman accused in father’s death charged with murder
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police say a woman accused of murdering her father is now behind bars. Police say Michael O. Logsdon, 75, was found dead on July 9 in Glasgow. Detectives investigating the case are calling Logsdon’s death suspicious. Authorities arrested Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, on Thursday,...
wnky.com
Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs breaks ground BG Skilled Nursing Facility
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SOKY veterans celebrated a huge win Wednesday. Local and state legislators joined together in Bowling Green to break ground at the commonwealth’s new skilled nursing facility. A milestone 30 years in the making, comes to fruition at last. Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs broke...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 24, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2022. Rezarta Ziu, 37, and William T. Chapman Jr., 47, both of Glasgow. Oct. 27, 2022:. Samantha R. Burns, 29, and Nicholas L. Williams, 32, both of Munfordville.
