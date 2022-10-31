ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

Observer Dispatch and Other Gannett Papers Go on 24-Hour Strike

The Observer Dispatch and several other Northeast Gannett newspapers went on a 24-hour strike on Friday morning, according to employees at the historic Utica newspaper. About a half dozen employees, the majority of the Utica and Mohawk Valley workforce, walked off the job at 5 AM on Friday for a 24-hour period, in order to send a message to their parent company about unfair working conditions.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Destiny USA extends hours for holiday shopping

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season is upon us! Destiny USA is extending its hours to ensure shoppers have all the time necessary to pick the perfect gifts for their loved ones. The shopping center will again be closed on Thanksgiving, November 24, but will reopen on Black Friday, the 25 from 7 a.m. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Big Changes Ahead For Traffic Flow in Consumer Square, New Hartford

It's something that customers constantly complain about (myself included) and that is the traffic situation that happens whenever you head into Consumer Square in New Harford. It is constantly congested, especially by the area near Starbucks, and then whenever you want to leave the plaza, turning right. It, for lack of a better term, is a mess there.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WETM 18 News

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company

After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

New Utica App Rewards You for Shopping Local, Launches Today

Finally a smartphone app that rewards you for shopping local!. Taking its lead from national stores & restaurants that offer customers rewards for continued purchases, the Utica Proud app is taking that model and applying it locally. The app hopes to push more business toward smaller "mom & pop" establishments that make up the backbone of our great city.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Town of Maine Home

No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
MAINE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing

For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LANSING, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the lookout: Weekly roundup

(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. On the Lookout: Burglary suspects in North Syracuse North Syracuse Police are asking for your help finding these suspects! Three suspects broke into MD’s Gas Mart located on South […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Upstate New York Classic Christmas Event Is Celebrating It’s 34th Anniversary

Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years. Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy