Iowa Central star Rex Van Wyhe talks Iowa State offer
Iowa Central standout Rex Van Wyhe grew up in Iowa, and played his high school football at Central Lyon. Now a star linebacker for IWCC in Fort Dodge, Van Wyhe picked up a.
Newell Fonda Advances to UNI-Dome for First Time in Seven Years
Newell Fonda scored touchdowns on their first six possessions of the game in their 46-36 win over Gladbrook Reinbeck on Thursday in Newell in the eight-player state quarterfinals. The Mustangs built a 27-8 halftime lead, as Ryan Greenfield scored two touchdown runs of one yard, and Mason Dicks added two...
Zachary Allen Ruroden, age 40, of Newell
Zachary Allen Ruroden, age 40, of Newell, Iowa, owner of Frichter Abstract in Storm Lake, Iowa died October 31, 2022 at his residence. A visitation will take place from 1-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The Fratzke & Jensen...
Coaches Preview: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn @ Remsen St. Mary’s
Moville, Ia (KICD) – The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks are a game away from the UNI-Dome and standing in their way is a team that has made a habit of reaching the semi-finals in Woodbury Central. The Wildcats bring one of the state’s most prolific offensive attacks to the gridiron with over 45 hundred yards of total offense. They have matched that with a defense that has stifled their last 3 opponents, including South O’Brien and Gehlen Catholic, two teams Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn has seen this year. Hawks coach Jay Eilers broke down the strong points of the Wildcats.
BVU and Storm Lake High School Hosting Unifying Diversity Through Dance
Buena Vista University's Center for Diversity and Inclusion is hosting a Unifying Diversity Through Dance Event. The performance will feature dance styles of several different cultures. The event is in partnership with the Storm Lake High School's International Club, and is scheduled for Saturday, November 12th from 5 to 7pm in BVU's Anderson Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public.
Loren N. Thies, age 86, of Arthur
Loren N. Thies, age 86, of Arthur, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at the Odebolt Specialty Care of Odebolt Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the St. Martin Catholic Church of Odebolt, Iowa. Father Joseph Dillinger will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the St. Martin Catholic Cemetery of Odebolt, Iowa.
1 killed in Calhoun County morning crash
One driver was killed in a crash that occurred in Calhoun County Friday morning.
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, Iowa
Spirit Lake is considered the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes region. This small but vibrant city is located in northwestern Iowa, less than 10 miles from the Minnesota state border and 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The town, founded in 1879, derives its name from the...
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
Small Iowa town evacuated due to massive field fire
RICKETTS, Iowa — A fire Wednesday afternoon resulted in a small western Iowa town being evacuated. Around 11:30 AM, a pickup was pulling a load of bales, when it caught fire. “We paged out two fire departments, Charter Oak and Ricketts, and by the time they got there the...
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
Dwayne Salmon, age 80, of Ida Grove
Funeral service for Dwayne Salmon, age 80 of Ida Grove, will be Saturday, November 5th at 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service also at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services is in...
Marilyn Mahler, age 72, of Sac City
Marilyn Mahler, age 72 of Sac City, IA, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sac City. Visitation will be from 6-8PM on Friday...
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
Former Webster County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Exploiting Students
A former Webster County teacher is pleading guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Brandon Louis was the choir director at Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie. Louis admits in a plea agreement that he had exchanged text messages with a student that were sexual in nature. Haley Studyvin, a graduate of Southeast Valley, says the messages Louis sent her began arriving later and later at night.
Field Fire And High Winds Lead To Evacuation Of Ricketts Residents Thursday Afternoon
A large field fire this (Wednesday) afternoon in western Iowa led to the evacuation of residents of Ricketts in northwestern Crawford County. The Crawford County Emergency Management Agency announced shortly after 1 p.m. that the town of just over 100 people would be evacuated after a field of standing corn ignited north of Iowa Highway 141. Strong winds pushed the fire toward Ricketts at a rapid pace, and it grew out of control quickly. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters from multiple local agencies were able to stop the fire before it reached the community. As of this (Wednesday) afternoon, there have been no reports of any serious injuries related to the fire. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Fort Dodge teen charged with possession of a firearm
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A report of shots fired led to the arrest of a teenage boy in Fort Dodge. Police responded to the Dodger Apartments Tuesday night after a caller reported shots being fired in that area. The caller said a vehicle was seen leaving the area soon after.
Unemployment Rates Fall Under Two-Percent in Area Counties
The unemployment rate has dipped below two-percent in several area counties. Recently released numbers from Iowa Workforce Development show Buena Vista County's unemployment rate for the month of September at two-percent, a drop from 2.6-percent in August. Area counties with sub-zero unemployment rates include Cherokee County at 1.8-percent, down from...
