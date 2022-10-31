ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

coastalreview.org

Webinar, meetings set on PFAS blood test results

The GenX Exposure Study team has planned a webinar and multiple in-person community meetings on recently released blood per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, results. The GenX Exposure Study is measuring GenX and other PFAS exposure in people living near the Cape Fear River Basin, the drinking water source for numerous North Carolina communities.
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Nonprofit abandons Eagle Island purchase agreement

The nonprofit Unique Places to Save is terminating the purchase agreement with a Mooresville real estate development company for 82 acres on Eagles Island, adjacent to the USS North Carolina battleship across from downtown Wilmington. The Chapel Hill-based organization announced this summer plans to raise the $16 million needed to...
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Groundbreaking set for new visitor center, lab at Fort Fisher

A groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place at Fort Fisher State Historic Site at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 to mark the start of construction of a new visitor center and conservation lab for the Underwater Archaeology Branch of the Office of State Archaeology. Located at 1610 Fort Fisher...
KURE BEACH, NC

