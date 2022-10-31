ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, SC

Two NC residents facing attempted murder charges for incident in Atlantic Beach, police say

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coN0j_0it8CZ4y00

Two people are facing attempted murder charges after an incident in Atlantic Beach in August, police said.

Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell, both of Greensboro, N.C., were extradited to the county last week.

They each face 3 counts of attempted murder, according to police. Dicker, 22, also has a weapons charge.

He and Powell, 19, are still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Monday morning, according to online booking records.

Dicker’s bail is set at $70,000, and Powell’s bail is $60,000.

The incident happened in Aug. 13 at 612 31st Ave. S. No additional details have been released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed by car in Green Sea area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea man was charged after a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car while walking along Sandy Bluff Road, according to officials. Jamie Lanier, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under suspension for a non-DUI reason, […]
GREEN SEA, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man accused in theft $40K worth of catalytic converters, other equipment at Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been accused in the theft of eight catalytic converters, an ATV and other equipment from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility on Highway 90 near Conway. Christopher Boone, 34, is charged with grand larceny, a second offense of third-degree burglary, obtaining nonferrous metal unlawfully, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WBTW News13

Wanted man allegedly threatened to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man is wanted by authorities after allegedly threatening to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Quinton Grissett of Conway is wanted for failing to appear in court after allegedly threatening a public official, unlawful communication […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
8K+
Followers
95
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy