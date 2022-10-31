Two NC residents facing attempted murder charges for incident in Atlantic Beach, police say

Two people are facing attempted murder charges after an incident in Atlantic Beach in August, police said.

Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell, both of Greensboro, N.C., were extradited to the county last week.

They each face 3 counts of attempted murder, according to police. Dicker, 22, also has a weapons charge.

He and Powell, 19, are still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Monday morning, according to online booking records.

Dicker’s bail is set at $70,000, and Powell’s bail is $60,000.

The incident happened in Aug. 13 at 612 31st Ave. S. No additional details have been released.