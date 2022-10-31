Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United result, highlights & analysis as Red Devils await Europa League playoff fate
Alejandro Garnacho's first-half strike was enough to secure Manchester United victory over Real Sociedad but the Red Devils failed to top their group and now head to the Europa League playoffs. Erik ten Hag's side needed to beat the La Liga outfit by a two-goal margin to leapfrog their opponents...
Sporting News
Manchester City vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, odds and result prediction as top scorers face off
Sitting two points from the summit of the Premier League, defending champions Manchester City can go top of the table with a win over Fulham on Saturday. That stay may be short-lived, however, as league leaders Arsenal can retake that lead the following day when the Gunners travel to face Chelsea in a London derby.
Sporting News
How Canada's 2014 final loss to England inspired Sophie de Goede to switch from basketball
Sophie de Goede was possibly preordained to captain Canada. Her mother Stephanie, a flanker, was captain of the first Canadian women’s team that played the USA on November 14, 1987. Just months earlier Sophie’s father Hans de Goede, a lock, was captain of Canada at the inaugural men’s World...
Comments / 0