CareFlight called to single-vehicle accident near Clifton in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — CareFlight was called to a single-vehicle accident at state Route 343 and Swimming Pool Road, in Greene County, on Thursday night. >> Cemetery to have same-sex couple’s headstone restored in answer to complaint. Miami Twp. fire and rescue units were dispatched just after 10:30 p.m....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arson investigation continues in a Ross Co. mobile home fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County mobile home fire is being investigated as arson by the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office. The Guardian reported on the structure fire that occurred on October 27, along Wilson Run Road. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin and Huntington...
2 Sabina men killed in head-on Clinton County crash on US-68, state patrol reports
CLINTON COUNTY — Two Clinton County residents from the village of Sabina were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 68, south of Center Road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington said. >> 1 of 2 victims critically injured in crash that shuts down I-75 North...
Two dead after crash in Clinton County
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a semi-truck, causing both vehicles to go off the road and the truck to jackknife, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on US 68 south of Center Road in Clinton County at approximately 4:14 p.m. A 2017 Freightliner […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Man From Hit Skip Assaults Deputies in Pickaway County
Ross County – A man was found in Pickaway County after a hit skip accident that occurred in Clarksburg. According to the Ross county Sheriff they released a BOLO (Be on the look out) for a older model green expedition that had hit a vehicle and kept going. They relayed the info to Pickaway County. Shortly after the Bolo a deputy found the vehicle parked on S R 207 just north of Clarksburg Pike in the north bound lane of travel.
WLWT 5
Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
Fox 19
Family remembers father of four killed in Wilmington crash
SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
wnewsj.com
STORY UPDATED: 2 local residents die in head-on crash on US 68
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two-year-old drowns in backyard pond in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death of a young child. According to preliminary reports, the tragic incident occurred Wednesday at a property on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson. No further details were immediately released by Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier. UPDATE:...
Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick
BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
iheart.com
Ross County Grand Jury: Triple Assault, Armed Car Robber
Friday's Ross County Grand Jury returned all 14 of their cases, with two open. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. In one, Chillicothe Police officers responded to Caldwell Street the night of September 10th. A resident said he was on his porch and witnessed a man breaking into cars, and when confronted, the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened him before walking away.
Woman attacked by dogs in Vinton County grateful to rescuers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County said she is grateful for the passersby who saved her. Eva Simons, 64, was attacked by three dogs identified as “pit bull mix canines” Saturday near Lake Hope State Park while riding a mountain bike on Shea Road. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Nelsonville woman indicted after leading police on an hour-long chase
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A Nelsonville woman who led police on an hour-long high-speed chase was indicted this week. On October 29, 25-year-old Hannah Warren allegedly stole a 2017 Nissan SUV. According to reports, the case started with a traffic stop. The driver of the SUV, Kevin McDonald, was...
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
12 persons of interest sought in deadly shooting near Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dozen persons of interest are being sought in Columbus police’s investigation into a fatal shooting last Sunday near a northeast Columbus gas station. CPD provided an update on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the killing of Kevin Sobnosky, 21, who was shot near a Sheetz store at the 1400 block of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
Nelsonville woman steals car while its driver is being arrested, prosecutor says
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville woman accused of leading police on a half-hour, high-speed chase has been charged with seven felonies. Hannah Warren, 25, is accused of stealing a 2017 Nissan SUV while police were making a traffic stop on the vehicle in Buchtel, Ohio, on Oct. 29. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Police Seek ID on Robbery Suspect in Lancaster
On October 31, 2022, between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, a male suspect entered Walgreens, located at 911 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, and BP Gas Station, located at 603 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. The suspect stated he had a weapon and demanded money from the businesses....
Woman sentenced in vehicular homicide case that left two adults, unborn baby dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who caused the death of two adults and an unborn child in 2020 was sentenced Friday morning. Kimberly Renee Mantkowski, 58, will serve a minimum of 14 years with a maximum sentence of 16 years on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, to be served consecutively, and two counts […]
