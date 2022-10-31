ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arson investigation continues in a Ross Co. mobile home fire

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County mobile home fire is being investigated as arson by the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office. The Guardian reported on the structure fire that occurred on October 27, along Wilson Run Road. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin and Huntington...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after crash in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a semi-truck, causing both vehicles to go off the road and the truck to jackknife, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on US 68 south of Center Road in Clinton County at approximately 4:14 p.m. A 2017 Freightliner […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Man From Hit Skip Assaults Deputies in Pickaway County

Ross County – A man was found in Pickaway County after a hit skip accident that occurred in Clarksburg. According to the Ross county Sheriff they released a BOLO (Be on the look out) for a older model green expedition that had hit a vehicle and kept going. They relayed the info to Pickaway County. Shortly after the Bolo a deputy found the vehicle parked on S R 207 just north of Clarksburg Pike in the north bound lane of travel. ​
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Family remembers father of four killed in Wilmington crash

SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

STORY UPDATED: 2 local residents die in head-on crash on US 68

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two-year-old drowns in backyard pond in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death of a young child. According to preliminary reports, the tragic incident occurred Wednesday at a property on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson. No further details were immediately released by Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier. UPDATE:...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick

BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
BLACKLICK, OH
iheart.com

Ross County Grand Jury: Triple Assault, Armed Car Robber

Friday's Ross County Grand Jury returned all 14 of their cases, with two open. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. In one, Chillicothe Police officers responded to Caldwell Street the night of September 10th. A resident said he was on his porch and witnessed a man breaking into cars, and when confronted, the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened him before walking away.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Nelsonville woman indicted after leading police on an hour-long chase

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A Nelsonville woman who led police on an hour-long high-speed chase was indicted this week. On October 29, 25-year-old Hannah Warren allegedly stole a 2017 Nissan SUV. According to reports, the case started with a traffic stop. The driver of the SUV, Kevin McDonald, was...
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Police Seek ID on Robbery Suspect in Lancaster

On October 31, 2022, between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, a male suspect entered Walgreens, located at 911 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, and BP Gas Station, located at 603 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. The suspect stated he had a weapon and demanded money from the businesses....
LANCASTER, OH

