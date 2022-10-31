ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Shots & Headshots fundraiser event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer. The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th...
SAVANNAH, GA
African symbols workshop next Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the most anticipated movies of the year is coming out a week from today. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is taking us back to the fictional African nation for the latest in the Marvel series. While Wakanda may not be real, the symbols depicted in...
SAVANNAH, GA
Jamboree for Cockspur Island Lighthouse happening Saturday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - When you drive out to Tybee Island, one of the beautiful things you see is the Cockspur Island Lighthouse off in the distance. “Alrighty everybody grab a seat and let’s go ahead and get on off the dock.”. Only a short ride from the...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
United Way Fall Giving Campaign ending soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is a couple weeks away from the end of the Fall Giving Campaign, which means you still have time to get involved. To show you how you can support the campaign is Brynn Grant, the President and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, and Cindy Robinett, this year’s Campaign chair.
SAVANNAH, GA
Holiday Helper Tree returns to Georgia Southern University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For nearly 30 years, Georgia Southern has made a way for community members to get into the giving spirit with their Holiday Helper Tree. Thursday, leaders and students celebrated its kickoff with a goal to help almost 800 people in need of gifts this Christmas. The...
STATESBORO, GA
New permanent location for former pop-up business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new, old business is opening in downtown Savannah Friday. We told you about a local pop-up over the summer - a mobile smash room where people could break stuff up to relieve tension. Well, now Smithereens is taking the next step - indoors - to a place where you will be able to find them all the time moving forward.
SAVANNAH, GA
Tybee Island to host Indigenous Peoples Day celebration this weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is celebrating their 3rd annual Indigenous Peoples Day this weekend to honor the contributions that Native American people made, not only to the world, but to our local communities. Even though the day itself was celebrated across the country in October, Tybee’s MLK...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
HINESVILLE, GA
Men Make Dinner Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some men enjoy cooking dinner for the family and some not so much, but today all of us men must participate. That’s right today is national Men Make Dinner Day, and if you’re not sure what to cook tonight we have you covered.
SAVANNAH, GA
Getting into the swing with Cirque Divina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve probably seen them performing along the Plant Riverside District but did you know they offer classes, too?. Cirque Divina Studios invited our Sam Bauman to learn some basic moves they can teach you as well.
SAVANNAH, GA
UPDATE: Missing girl in Savannah located, is safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Savannah Police Department said Sophia Castellano has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS STORY: The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing girl. Police say Sophia Castellano, 8, was last seen at 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Stephenson Ave. She was...
SAVANNAH, GA
Staff, volunteers hold fundraiser at Ogeechee Area Hospice

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff members and volunteers teamed up today at Ogeechee Area Hospice to raise money and awareness for an agency that helps patients in Bulloch and surrounding counties. The folks at Ogeechee Area Hospice say they’re encouraged by this fundraiser, not just from the amount of money...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Making roasted sweet potatoes with Sisters of the New South

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sisters of the New South joined Afternoon Break to make roasted sweet potatoes. Dice peeled sweet potatoes onion and red peppers and place in a bowl. Add olive oil honey cinnamon and black ginger and mix well. Place on a sheet pan and bake for 30...
SAVANNAH, GA
Interview: Ogeechee Riverkeeper Damon Mullis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - They are the voices for Southeast Georgia’s wildlife. The Ogeechee Riverkeepers protect, preserve and improve the water quality of the Ogeechee River Basin. For more than 15 years, the organization has been an advocate for the wildlife and people who call the area home. WTOC’S...
SAVANNAH, GA
Dundee Cottages give new homes for homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the city will start its largest project to provide homes for people experiencing homelessness. The area has been cleared and now the official groundbreaking for the new homes will happen Thursday morning along Dundee Street. The $6.5 million project was approved by the city council...
SAVANNAH, GA

