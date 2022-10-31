Read full article on original website
Dan Lavell Holifield
Dan Lavell Holifield died peacefully at his home on Monday, October 31, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Sandersville, MS on March 23, 1936 to Mr. Simon and Mrs. Bessie Holifield. Mr. Simon also died on October 31. Dan attended Sandersville School where he excelled in football. After graduation he served a two-year tour in the Army. When his service was completed, he moved to Pascagoula where he worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding until his retirement in 2002. After retirement, he moved to Sandersville and attended Corinth Baptist Church where he found a close friend in Brother Jamie Matthews.
Dudley Phillip Windham Sr.
Dudley Phillip Windham Sr., 82 of Stringer, MS passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his residence in Stringer, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1940, in Moss, Mississippi. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of...
Infant Brooks Alivia Baker
A graveside sevice will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Sunset Cemetery for infant Brooks Alivia Baker, of Richton. Infant Baker passed from this life on October 30, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital. Bro. Luke Mills and Chad Griffin will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Conner Graham and Brayden Mills.
Remains of missing man discovered near Taylorsville
The body of a missing man was located by the Smith County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, November 2, just outside of Taylorsville some 25 days after the man was reported missing. According to Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston, the body found is believed to be the remains of 25-year-old Rasheem...
Stuff-A-Truck still rolling along after eight years
The tradition of Stuff-a-Truck continues on for its eighth year as the Laurel Police Department was set up at Wal-Mart on 16th Avenue Friday collecting non-perishable food items. “When Chief Stewart started this, it was so near and dear to his heart,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox when discussing...
Bulldogs trample Lumberton to clinch Region Championship; eyes turn to the playoffs
Those words rang out from Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady in the postgame circle after a dominating 50-0 victory over Lumberton that featured a running clock before the first half ended while clinching the Region 4-1A District Championship. Bay Springs dominated the regular season finale from start to finish,...
