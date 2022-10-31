Dan Lavell Holifield died peacefully at his home on Monday, October 31, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Sandersville, MS on March 23, 1936 to Mr. Simon and Mrs. Bessie Holifield. Mr. Simon also died on October 31. Dan attended Sandersville School where he excelled in football. After graduation he served a two-year tour in the Army. When his service was completed, he moved to Pascagoula where he worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding until his retirement in 2002. After retirement, he moved to Sandersville and attended Corinth Baptist Church where he found a close friend in Brother Jamie Matthews.

SANDERSVILLE, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO