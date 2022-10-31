What they're saying: CMC shines in 49ers' win against Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores a touchdown ahead of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks (48) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

After suffering back-to-back losses, the San Francisco 49ers moved back into the win column in Week 8 with a resounding 31-14 victory over the in-state rival Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers' offensive prowess was led by the explosive Christian McCaffrey, who threw for, ran for and caught a touchdown, going for 183 yards, including 94 rushing and 55 receiving.

With a 4-4 win-loss record, the Niners now sit at second place in the NFC West division heading into their bye week.

Here's what the Niner Gang is saying after San Francisco's eighth straight regular-season win against the Rams.

Jalen Ramsey standing in the background is pure gold🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/HvFztoI6x1 — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) October 30, 2022

Street vendors outside SoFi Stadium in LA sell 49ers gear… they know the market— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 30, 2022

49ers actually get two wins today.Beating the Rams + not having any other players get hurt.— Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) October 30, 2022

The hottest Halloween costume in The Bay 👻😅 #49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/6RqxrI8MYx — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 31, 2022

Whose house? #49ers pic.twitter.com/YlYrBU5CYT — Juan (@49ersRushPodcst) October 30, 2022

Actually, did the 49ers give up enough draft picks for Christian McCaffrey?— East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) October 30, 2022

When you sweep the Rams for the 4th year in a row 😂🎃🧹 #49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/ISk9bBMGbS — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) October 31, 2022

I feel poorly for Panthers fans but all of McCaffrey's cool plays are just so much cooler in a 49ers jersey. I cannot explain why, but this is the truth— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 30, 2022

49ers really got CMC instead of the Rams then used him to beat them 10 days later! pic.twitter.com/DFysbj55wk — Where’s Purdy? (@kittlefacts) October 31, 2022

. @49ers how many niner fans are running out to buy McCaffrey #23 jerseys tomorrow?— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 30, 2022