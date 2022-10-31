Cleveland Golf Junior Set Review

For any budding junior golfer, there comes a time when it makes sense to invest in good quality golf equipment. The technology developed by the big brands to make their premium products easier to use is available within some of the best golf club sets for kids . The latest addition to this important part of the market is from Cleveland Golf.

The brand offers its’ junior set in three different sizes - small (three clubs), medium (six clubs) and large (seven clubs). It also comes with a smart, stylish carry bag. We wanted to see how it performed so I took my son to the course (a 35-handicap 9 year-old who has played regularly for the last year ) with the largest seven club set to find out.

(Image credit: Future)

The first thing to talk about is the overall aesthetics. It might seem like a minor point but the bag alone gets this set off to a great start. The styling is colorful and modern (my son loved it) and it is big enough to store anything you might need for the course - without being too big and cumbersome. Whilst it is a stand bag that has undoubtedly been designed to carry, it can also sit comfortably on a trolley. There is no strap to hold the stand back in this scenario but we had no problem with it getting in the way.

(Image credit: Future)

The set composition makes sense too. In the make-up we tested there are three metalwoods (18˚ driver, 22˚ fairway wood and 28˚ hybrid) all of which have plenty of loft which is highlighted nicely by the black crown and silver face combination. What I thought was quite clever here was that Cleveland has positioned its logo in the center of the face providing a clear target to aim for. In particular, my son loved the high-flighted hybrid shots he was able to hit.

There are lightweight graphite shafts throughout the set which seemed to make the clubs fairly easy to swing. In truth, they were a fraction long for my son (the advised age range for the large set is 10-12) but by gripping down he was able to generate a good flight throughout the bag.

(Image credit: Future)

As you’d expect from Cleveland, the irons and wedge both have a beautiful shape down behind the ball. This helps add a premium look and feel to the set as a whole. Likewise with the putter, you get a very smart center-shafted mid-mallet with a grey finish and single black-line alignment aid.

(Image credit: Future)

All the components were of a high quality, had an aspirational look and user-friendly performance. When you consider the price of the set we tested ($349.99), this represents excellent value for money.