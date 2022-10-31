Police: Man stabbed outside Woodbury strip mall following altercation with 3 suspects
A man was stabbed during an altercation with three other people outside a strip mall in Woodbury, police say.
The incident happened Saturday at 787 Main St. South around 5:25 p.m.
Police say the man was involved in an altercation with three suspects and was stabbed in his upper torso.
Police say the victim was brought to Waterbury Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop L at (860) 626-7900.
Surveillance images of the three suspects' cars has been released by investigators.
