ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

Police: Man stabbed outside Woodbury strip mall following altercation with 3 suspects

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIRHg_0it8BvL300

A man was stabbed during an altercation with three other people outside a strip mall in Woodbury, police say.

The incident happened Saturday at 787 Main St. South around 5:25 p.m.

Police say the man was involved in an altercation with three suspects and was stabbed in his upper torso.

Police say the victim was brought to Waterbury Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop L at (860) 626-7900.

Surveillance images of the three suspects' cars has been released by investigators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGT9F_0it8BvL300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408mex_0it8BvL300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IL6Vx_0it8BvL300

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Waterbury police ID 23-year-old shot, killed on Halloween

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Waterbury. Xavier Pellot, of Waterbury, was shot at about 4 p.m. in the area of 170 Willow St., according to police. Officers initially responded to the area for a shots-fired call and learned that Pellot had been dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Norwalk home burglarized while residents were sleeping, police say

NORWALK — Police are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred overnight Wednesday. Police could not say Friday whether any of the incidents were related. Residents of one Kermit Street home said they were asleep when their residence was burglarized. Norwalk police said they received a report of the residential burglary...
NORWALK, CT
News 12

19-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Yonkers

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a Yonkers teenager, according to Yonkers police. Police say officers responded to a shots fired report in the area 290 Woodworth Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. last Thursday. They found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The...
YONKERS, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Double Stabbing

2022-11-03@5:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a fight and double stabbing that started in the 600 block of State Street. It appears the fight may have started across the street from the gas station, then a victim was found with a stab wound to the stomach near the pump area. A blood trail was found and a second victim was found at Freemont Street with facial lacerations.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Brother and Sister Arrested in Connection to Middletown Armed Robbery

A brother and sister duo have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Middletown in August, police said. Authorities said the siblings were meeting up with a person for a Facebook Marketplace car sale at McDonalds on South Main Street. The siblings from New Britain, 22-year-old Valerie Meneses and 24-year-old John Villegas, allegedly conspired to steal the car at gunpoint.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash leads to weapons arrest in Norfolk

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - A crash in Norfolk led to the arrest of a suspect on weapons charges. State police said David Richard Kulikowski, 39, of Avon crashed into a concrete barrier on Route 44, continued across the opposite side of the road, and hit a utility pole. Kulikowski was...
NORFOLK, CT
WTNH

Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Purple fentanyl drug seized in Hartford traffic stop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Hartford for possession of “purple” fentanyl, in addition to a firearm, during a traffic stop in Hartford on Thursday. State police detectives witnessed 35-year-old Moses Rodriguez of Hartford participating in a suspected drug transaction. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Brainard Road and searched the car. […]
HARTFORD, CT
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
News 12

News 12

117K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy