Police: Man stabbed outside Woodbury strip mall following altercation with 3 suspects

A man was stabbed during an altercation with three other people outside a strip mall in Woodbury, police say.

The incident happened Saturday at 787 Main St. South around 5:25 p.m.

Police say the man was involved in an altercation with three suspects and was stabbed in his upper torso.

Police say the victim was brought to Waterbury Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop L at (860) 626-7900.

Surveillance images of the three suspects' cars has been released by investigators.