Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
WJLA
DC selected to host WorldPride 2025, billed as largest LGBTQ+ event in the world
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Washington, D.C. was selected Thursday to host WorldPride 2025, which is billed as the largest LGBTQ+ event in the world. InterPride, the organization in charge of assigning the event, tweeted Thursday that they were awarding the event to Capital Pride in the District. "Our membership...
WJLA
7News Salutes | Fisher House honors five groups with service awards
WASHINGTON (7News) — For three decades the Fisher House has provided homes across the country for family members of a service member dealing with a medical emergency. The homes are all built close to military hospitals and charge nothing for the family to stay there. Since 1990, they have...
WJLA
'That is very embarrassing to me': Comedian 'Red' Grant says his campaign is no joke
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you’ve driven or walked around D.C. the past few weeks, you’ve probably seen a campaign sign for Rodney “Red” Grant for Mayor. He brought about 5,000 signs to plaster around the city, Grant said. 7News caught up to Grant as he...
WJLA
Erickson Senior Living joins Kidd O'Shea to talk about Ashby Ponds
Erickson Senior Living joins Kidd O’Shea to talk about Ashby Ponds, a continuing care retirement community in Ashburn, VA. Learn more or plan a visit today at ericksonseniorliving.com/ashby-ponds.
WJLA
Judge grants mental health evaluation for alleged 'shopping cart killer'
WASHINGTON (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart, and dumping their remains in Harrisonburg, Virginia is now scheduled for a mental health evaluation after a hearing Friday. The legal team for Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart...
WJLA
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
WJLA
'There are no answers' | Fairfax woman dies, revived back to life after cardiac arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County woman, Krysta Pearce, is celebrating another year of life after suffering cardiac arrest on Sept. 24, 2021. Pearce, 31, said she is not taking life for granted and is now speaking out in the hopes of helping others. “My heart just stopped,"...
WJLA
Local impacts of Amazon's corporate hiring freeze? 7News asks about HQ2 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Amazon announced a hiring freeze at the corporate level, citing the economy being in "an uncertain place." In a message shared with Amazon employees this week, the company indicated it plans to keep that freeze in place "for the next few months." The update comes...
WJLA
'The Stands Rocked. The Fans Roared. The Legacy Remains': RFK farewell project launched
WASHINGTON (7News) — A lot of Washington sports news has piled in recently. Most notably, Commanders Owner Dan Snyder is potentially setting up the sale of his franchise. While many are holding their breath for what the future holds, Events D.C., the official convention and sports authority for the District, looks to pay homage to one of the city's most historic venues, RFK Stadium.
WJLA
Purple Bike Ride, raising awareness for domestic violence, returns to Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As you plan your weekend, one event to keep in mind is the Purple Bike Ride for Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness. The third Annual Purple Bike Ride returns this Saturday and 7News is once again the proud media sponsor. It's being hosted...
WJLA
New guaranteed income program opens in Alexandria; 170 residents to get $12k over 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed to allow the nation to cope with a bleak health and economic crisis. 7News On Your Side looked into where the money is going. Nearly $60 million going to the City of Alexandria. To see how this municipality is spending this money click here.
WJLA
Teen linked to Commanders' player Brian Robinson Jr.'s case was charged in mall shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — According to multiple sources, the teen charged in the August shooting of Commanders' player Brian Robinson Jr. was previously charged in a shooting at the Mall of Prince George's in March. The 17-year-old boy was charged in the mall shooting, along with his twin brother,...
WJLA
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Northwest D.C. Friday evening, MPD reported. The shooting took place in the 1200 block of 7th Street Northwest. Theteen was reportedly unconscious and not breathing upon officers' arrival. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
WJLA
Man found dead outside parking garage near Kennedy Center: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was found dead outside a parking garage near the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in northwest D.C. Friday morning, according to police. Initially, the Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of F Street, NW. Around...
WJLA
National Aquarium welcomes first Sea Turtle to Coral Reef exhibit in nearly 20 years
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Aquarium welcomed a 42-year-old Kemp’s ridley sea turtle on into its care. The sea turtle is one of 10 Kemp’s ridleys seeking permanent residence at aquariums and zoos across the country after being deemed non-releasable following a 1980’s experimental breeding program.
WJLA
5 MS-13 members get life for kidnapping, murdering 2 Va. teens with machete and pickaxe
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Five MS-13 gang members from El Salvador have been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, murdering, and mutilating two teenaged boys in Fairfax County, Va. in 2016. Seventeen members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have been charged in the...
WJLA
Man convicted of execution-style homicides of husband & wife in their Fairfax Co. driveway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Wednesday the conviction of a Lorton man after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection with the May 26, 2021, execution-style homicides of a husband and wife in Fairfax County. A jury found Ronnie Marshall,...
WJLA
Man and woman shot in Southeast DC, MPD looking for suspect vehicle
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) says they are looking for a vehicle after a man and woman were shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The shootings took place Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. Officers arrived to find a...
WJLA
Bowser breaks ground on NW DC affordable housing, arts center expansion
WASHINGTON (7News) — District leaders and other community members broke ground Wednesday on an affordable housing project that will also expand a youth arts center in northwest D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Jubilee Housing, and the Sitar Arts Center celebrated the beginning of EucKal, a project in Ward 1 that...
Comments / 0