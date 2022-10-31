ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

7News Salutes | Fisher House honors five groups with service awards

WASHINGTON (7News) — For three decades the Fisher House has provided homes across the country for family members of a service member dealing with a medical emergency. The homes are all built close to military hospitals and charge nothing for the family to stay there. Since 1990, they have...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'The Stands Rocked. The Fans Roared. The Legacy Remains': RFK farewell project launched

WASHINGTON (7News) — A lot of Washington sports news has piled in recently. Most notably, Commanders Owner Dan Snyder is potentially setting up the sale of his franchise. While many are holding their breath for what the future holds, Events D.C., the official convention and sports authority for the District, looks to pay homage to one of the city's most historic venues, RFK Stadium.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

15-year-old boy fatally shot in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Northwest D.C. Friday evening, MPD reported. The shooting took place in the 1200 block of 7th Street Northwest. Theteen was reportedly unconscious and not breathing upon officers' arrival. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man found dead outside parking garage near Kennedy Center: MPD

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was found dead outside a parking garage near the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in northwest D.C. Friday morning, according to police. Initially, the Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of F Street, NW. Around...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man and woman shot in Southeast DC, MPD looking for suspect vehicle

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) says they are looking for a vehicle after a man and woman were shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The shootings took place Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. Officers arrived to find a...
WASHINGTON, DC

