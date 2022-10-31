ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Gridiron Gala with the Symphony at Lambeau Field

(WFRV) – It’s the ultimate date night. Dancing, dinner, music, and Lambeau Field. The Civic Symphony of Green Bay visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming event, hosted by Local 5’s Michele McCormack, Gridiron Gala with the Symphony. Details from gbcivic.org/events:. NOVEMBER – Gridiron Gala...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sip, shop, and support local businesses in downtown De Pere

(WFRV) – Tour downtown De Pere while shopping, and supporting local businesses. Tina from Definitely De Pere stopped by Local 5 Live along with Brittany from Grace Mae Designs to give details on the popular Sip and Shop Event. Details from definitelydepere.org:. Date: Friday, November 11. Time: 4:00 –...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday shopping at the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass

(WFRV) – Give the gift of art of this holiday season with a piece from the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. Executive Director Amy Moorefield visited Local 5 Live along with Casey Nash, Facilities Coordinator and Preparator with an unveiling of the annual, limited edition holiday piece plus other things you can shop for and details on the current exhibit ‘Between Seeing and Knowing’.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday hair and make up from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere

(WFRV) – If you’re hosting a holiday party, you’re already busy cooking and cleaning so why not let the experts at Moxie handle your look. Local 5 Live visited the boutique salon in De Pere where whether you want a formal updo, a beautiful blow out, or something less formal, they have you covered this holiday season and beyond.
DE PERE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Big Pay Hike On The Table For Green Bay Parks Workers

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is looking to raise the pay for its seasonal workers, but there’s debate on how much the increase should be and how to pay for it. For at least the past two years, Green Bay’s parks department has...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: New Franken man’s ultimate beer can collection

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people have a hobby, and for some it’s discovered later in life. A Brown County man was 65-years-old when he started collecting beer cans 25 years ago, and he hasn’t stopped. This week in Small Towns, we travel to New Franken to...
NEW FRANKEN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Life on the Farm: National Weather Center Tour

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, we tour the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. The facility is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They not only update forecasts but issue watches, warnings, and advisories. Life on the Farm is a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Primal Eats: How snack sticks are made

(WFRV) – We’ve seen the production room before but today, Local 5 Live meets some of the line workers behind the scenes at Primal Eats. Local 5 Live viewers gets a never-before-seen look at how a new line of snack sticks come to be, the Primal Eats Brisket and Cheddar Snack Sticks.
GILLETT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton church giving back to children across the globe during holidays

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids. Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Treating periodontal disease with Janssen Dental

(WFRV) – Periodontal disease can lead to more serious oral health problems but it often goes unrecognized because often times, there is no discomfort as is it progresses. Local 5 Live visited the offices of Janssen Dental with a look at how they can help get to the root of the problem in a high-tech way.
BELLEVUE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local students gather to learn about STEM through Smart Girls Rock! program

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Aiming to inspire young women to engage in local STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs, the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, and Walbec Group, teamed up to host Smart Girls Rock!. Around 100 freshman, sophomore, and junior female students from several Fox Cities area...
GREENVILLE, WI
wtaq.com

Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
APPLETON, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE

